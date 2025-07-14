Alex Bregman and wife Reagan’s All-Star love shines through son Knox’s sweet sneak peek

Alex Bregman and his family, including wife Reagan and two sons, Knox and Bennett, have opted out of the 2025 MLB All-Star game to be held on July 15 in Truist Park since the third baseman is suffering from a right quadriceps strain. Amid this, their soon-to-be three-year-old stole the spotlight with his cute sneak peek.

On Sunday, Reagan shared several snaps, but one in particular caught the most attention. Bregman's son Knox got behind the camera and captured a photo in Polaroid style. Reagan captioned it:

“all star game ’25 ☀️.”

In a side note, Reagan wrote:

"[captured] by Knox."

The image captured features Alex and Reagan smiling warmly. The photo was placed next to a colorful toddler book titled Let’s Learn Vehicles, clearly belonging to little Knox.

Reagan's Instagram story/ @reaganelizabeth

Bregman was named to the All-Star game roster as a reserve infielder, marking his selection to the Midsummer Classic for the third time in his career. Since he won't be playing, his spot was given to Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Reagan's superhero moment with Knox ahead of Alex Bregman's return

Earlier in the week, on Thursday, Reagan shared an adorable selfie with Knox, where she donned a Spider-Man mask while Knox, decked out in Red Sox gear, flashed a cheeky grin as they kicked off the morning.

"Good Morning," she captioned the snap.

The moment comes right after Alex Bregman's return date was confirmed.

Reagan's Instagram story/ @reaganelizabeth

After a six-week absence due to a quad strain, Bregman rejoined the Red Sox this weekend. He returned on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and he also played in Saturday's game.

Before the injury, in 51 games, Bregman slashed .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

Currently, the Red Sox and Alex Bregman are in negotiations ahead of the trade deadline. After trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the Red Sox want to sign Bregman on a longer deal. The third baseman is currently signed to a three-year, $120 million deal with an opt-out in place after this season. The Red Sox might trade if they are unable to finalize an extension.

