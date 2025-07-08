Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan, gives major shoutout in support of Texas flood victims

Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Howard, may have left Texas this offseason, but their hearts remain in touch with the community there. The couple founded the salsa brand Wildsol and are using the platform to extend support to the families devastated by the catastrophic floods in Kerr County, Central and South Texas last weekend.

The floods over the Fourth of July weekend resulted in devastation across the Hill Country. Emergency teams confirm the death toll surpassing 100 people, with 84 lives lost in Kerr County alone, including at least 28 children. Moreover, at Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ summer camp on the Guadalupe River, at least 27 campers and counselors died, and several remain missing

On Monday, Wildsol, Reagan and Alex Bregman made a joint Instagram post where they stand together with Hill Country Community amid this devastating flood and how it has crippled families both with real estate and loved ones loss.

"The devastating loss in Kerr County this past weekend is immeasurable, and deeply personal for our families and team in Texas," the post's caption read. "As we grieve alongside a community that has given us so much, we remain committed to showing up in any way we can."

"We stand with Kerr County. We stand with Texas🤍," Reagan added.

The tragedy was triggered when the Guadalupe River surged nearly 26 feet in under an hour.

Alex Bregman and Reagan's Wildsol working with H-E-B to contribute to relief efforts

Alex Bregman, Reagan and those at Wildsol aren't just standing by and sending condolences for the losses.

They are putting words to action and have joined forces with their business partners, H‑E‑B, to donate to the Spirit of Giving Fund, which supports on-the-ground recovery efforts in Central and South Texas.

The duo urged followers to contribute as well in the same Instagram post:

"In partnership with our friends at @heb, we’re donating to the Spirit of Giving Fund to support on-the-ground relief efforts across Central and South Texas. When words fall short, we turn to action—and with the help of this community, we can make a meaningful difference together. If you’re looking for a way to help, please join us via the link in our bio."

Through these measures, Reagan and Alex Bregman hope to provide relief to those affected in Kerr County.

