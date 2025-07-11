Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan rocks Spider-Man mask alongside son Knox in adorable selfie

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman is set to return from an injury that has kept him out since May, and his wife and son are embracing superhero vibes in this positive time.

On Thursday, Reagan Bregman shared an Instagram story wearing a Spider-Man mask, while her son Knox wore a Red Sox jersey. Knox looked at the camera with a cheeky grin.

“Good Morning,” Reagan captioned the post.

Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan rocks Spider-Man mask (via Instagram story)

Knox often rocks the jersey of his dad's team, and on July 2, the Bregman family shared a carousel of photos showing each of them wearing Red Sox gear. Bregman's youngest son, three-month-old Bennett Mathew, also featured in the post.

One of the pictures showed Knox practicing his swing, with his mom behind home plate.

“Family day 2025,” the post was captioned.

Reagan and Alex Bregman show their support to Texas flood survivors

Reagan and Alex Bregman were among the many to react to the disastrous flooding in Texas. Bregman played for the Houston Astros for nine seasons, and he and Reagan showed their support for the victims and their families.

The floods claimed the lives of over 120 people, and on Tuesday, Reagan shared a post with her husband and their Wildsol Salsa brand. The post was captioned:

“The devastating loss in Kerr County this past weekend is immeasurable and deeply personal for our families and team in Texas. As we grieve alongside a community that has given us so much, we remain committed to showing up in any way we can.

"In partnership with our friends at @heb, we’re donating to the Spirit of Giving Fund to support on-the-ground relief efforts across Central and South Texas.

"When words fall short, we turn to action—and with the help of this community, we can make a meaningful difference together. If you’re looking for a way to help, please join us via the link in our bio. We stand with Kerr County. We stand with Texas. 🤍"

President Donald Trump is set to visit the area following the flash floods, which he described to NBC as “a once-in-every-200-year deal.”

