Ex-Yankees coach points major reason for Red Sox's success: "Alex Bregman, Trevor Story lead those young guys"

Having started the season slowly, the Boston Red Sox are now well and truly back on track. The nine-time World Series winners, which are 8-2 in their last 10 games, are now one of the hottest teams in the majors.
Though the whole roster appears to be on top of their game at the moment, veterans Alex Bregman and Trevor Story are two of the most prominent protagonists for the Red Sox. At the moment, Bregman is batting .293 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs, while Story is batting .256 with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs.
Former New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey commended Bregman and Story's performances on Monday, via his YouTube channel, explaining how the pair have led the young players around them to success.
"Bregman's back (from injury)," Casey said (Timestamp: 3:00). "He means so much to that team. ... Trevor Story's healthy, I think that's a big part of this story, dude. He's hitting the ball out of the ballpark, he's a great teammate, great guy. I like the mix of young guys and veterans on that team.
"That lineup there especially with Bregman and Story, that can kind of lead those young guys, and teach them how to be big leaguers. I think that's a big deal in that clubhouse."
The Boston Red Sox are on track for their first playoff appearance since 2021
One of the biggest franchises in the major leagues, the recent past has been quite disappointing for those of a Red Sox persuasion. Having bowed out in the ALCS in 2021, Boston has failed to make it back to the postseason ever since.
Heading into this year, hopes were high amongst fans, as the club made quality additions such as third baseman Alex Bregman and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. Despite strong performances from both newcomers, the first few months of the season did not go as planned.
However, things have finally clicked into gear of late. The Red Sox, who are on fire at the moment, sit second in the AL East and at the top of the wildcard, well-placed to finally play in October once again, for the first time in four years.