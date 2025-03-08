Alex Bregman reacts to Trevor Story's gigantic homers for Red Sox vs. Marlins

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman dropped a shoutout to teammate Trevor Story on his big day at the plate. Story teed off, clubbing two home runs in the Red Sox’s 20-5 drubbing of the Miami Marlins during Friday’s spring training game.

Bregman took to his Instagram story on Friday to react to his teammate and his prowess with the bat. he reposted a post from the Red Sox team's Instagram of the two and wrote:

"(Trevor Story) 💪 "

Alex Bregman reacts to Trevor Story's gigantic homers (Source: IG/@abreg_1)

The picture shows Alex Bregman and Trevor Story side-by-side, following one of Story’s bombs. Story’s two-homer day is hopefully a sign of things to come. Last season Story was limited to 26 games due to an assortment of injuries.

If healthy, Story can be one of the best shortstops in the game. Alongside Alex Bregman, the Red Sox could have one of the most potent one-two punches in the game.

Boston Red Sox face a positional dilemma with Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox face a dilemma with Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers. The Red Sox have a Gold Glove defender in Bregman, while Devers is the incumbent at the hot corner. As Sports Illustrated noted in a piece published on March 7, the Red Sox need to figure out what to do about the apparent stalemate at third.

Devers, who signed a massive $313.5 million extension to be the full-time third baseman for the Sox, is reluctant to become the team’s full-time DH. Meanwhile, Bregman and his $40 million AAV do not have the power numbers that Devers boasts.

As such, the Red Sox face a dilemma: Sacrifice defense by leaving Devers at third, or sacrifice power by keeping Bregman at third, while getting elite-level defense.

In the end, it seems that moving Devers to DH could be the wisest move. As the Sports Illustrated piece noted, Devers’ power numbers have dipped after the All-Star break in the last two campaigns. So, moving him to DH could be the thing to keep Devers fresh throughout the season.

As for Bregman, the hope is that his power numbers can rebound by playing in a more hitter-friendly stadium like Fenway Park. Most importantly, the Red Sox would benefit from getting Bregman’s Gold Glove at the hot corner.

Devers has yet to appear in a game this spring. Thus, there is a possibility that Devers could start the season on the IL, allowing Bregman to man third in his absence. The problem, unfortunately, could surface when both Devers and Bregman are in the lineup.

It will be an interesting spring as the Red Sox sort out where Bregman plays or if Devers is willing to become the team’s full-time DH.

