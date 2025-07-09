Red Sox’s Roman Anthony opens up about what it means to have Alex Bregman back in lineup 

The Boston Red Sox’s Roman Anthony spoke about veteran player Alex Bregman on Monday against the Colorado Rockies. The Red Sox defeated the Rockies 9-3 where rookie Roman Anthony smashed his first Fenway Park home run and addressed the on-field broadcast media of NESN soon after.

After NESN posted the video on X/Twitter, Anthony gave credit to Bregman for his performance.

“It’s huge. You know, he’s like a coach in there right now. He’s awesome. And he’s such a great baseball brain,” Anthony said. “He’s been such a huge help to me since spring training… helping me game plan, helping me go in there with a plan every day. He’s got so much knowledge and has helped each and every one of us.”

Anthony further showed his excitement about Alex Bregman's return from the IL:

“So just to get him back in this lineup, we obviously know what he is as a player — he’s a winner — and we’re super excited to have him back."

This season, Roman Anthony has shown a strong performance over his last 10 games. He is slashing .386/.426/.568 with powerful action at the mound, with 12 RBIs and a .754 OPS.

Alex Bregman set to return to Red Sox lineup after lengthy injury

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

Alex Bregman missed this season from May due to a quad strain. Now, MLB insider Nat Gordon shared a post about his impending comeback.

Alex Bregman on his return date: "Trending toward a return here really quickly, whether it's the end of this week or the first game after the break. One of those two. But hoping it will be the end of this week."

Alex Bregman’s return is fast approaching, but he will not participate in the 2025 All-Star Game. In his place, he is replaced by Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, a rising star of the American League roster, marking his debut first All-Star selection.

"Junior Caminero is a first-time All-Star! He replaces Alex Bregman on the AL's active roster."

Rookie Caminero has been showing powerful performances this season with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs across 85 games. In contrast, Bregman played 51 games before the injury, averaging .299 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

