"I want to give a ton of credit to Roman Anthony" - Red Sox CBO shares true feelings about $130,000,000 rising star

Ever since making his big league debut on June 9, young Roman Anthony has taken to life in the major leagues like a fish to water. At the moment, the 21-year-old is batting .280 with four home runs and 23 RBIs.
As Anthony continues to look like a true star in the making with every passing game, the Red Sox decided to secure his services for the foreseeable future, signing him to an eight-year, $130 million contract on August 6.
On Thursday, Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow was featured on the "Greg Hill Show", where he shared his true feelings about Roman Anthony's long-term deal.
"I want to give a ton of credit to Roman Anthony, his family and his agent Mark Rogers for being open-minded and willing to work through it. I think it's a great moment for the organization, Roman is someone that we believe strongly in. [We think] he's going to be a cornerstone player for us for the next decade." Breslow said [1:32]
Further, Breslow commended the ownership, front office and coaching staff for the roles they played in Roman Anthony's extension.
"I think the ownership deserves a ton of praise for their willingness to support this [deal] and move aggressively. The rest of the front office, and the coaching staff, have obviously made a strong impression on Roman and his family such that he wanted to be here and he wanted to sign this deal." Breslow added
Roman Anthony joins legendary company with outstanding performance against Astros
As the Red Sox secured their latest win against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Roman Anthony played a key role, hitting a home run in the top of the eighth inning to add to his team's commanding lead.
In doing so, Anthony became only the second player in Red Sox history with at least 20 extra base hits and 25 walks in their first 52 games at major league level. The other is the legendary Ted Williams.
Spending all 19 seasons of his major league career with the Boston Red Sox, Ted Williams, regarded by many as one of the best players ever, earned himself 19 All-Star selections, two AL MVP awards and six AL batting titles. He holds the MLB record for on-base percentage, with .482, and is a member of the Red Sox and National Baseball Hall of Fame.