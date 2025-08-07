Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, drops 5-word reaction, steals the spotlight during brother's Red Sox extension ceremony

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox announced an eight-year contract extension with outfielder Roman Anthony. The $130 million deal will start from the 2026 season and also includes a club option for the 2034 season.A press conference was held to make the announcement. It featured several notable figures, including owner John Henry, and Anthony’s family was also in attendance. However, it was Roman's sister, Lia, who stole the spotlight.Lia arrived in Boston, Massachusetts, along with her mother, as the two attended the press conference and posed for photos. She sported a black top and white pants. Anthony's sister was front and center during the photoshoot, which was noted by fans on social media.Lia also posted a five-word reaction for her brother, Roman Anthony, on social media:&quot;So beyond proud of you ❤️❤️!!!&quot;Lia Anthony's Instagram story via @liaanthonyyAccording to MLB.com, Roman Anthony could earn up to $230 million from this extension, if the Red Sox use the $30 million club option on him for the 2034 season and other incentives based on performance and accolades.After signing the extension, Roman Anthony said:&quot;I couldn't think of a better city to play in [for] the next eight to nine years of my life. And I'm super excited. I want to thank all the fans who show up every day and continue to support us regardless of the outcome. It's really just a special place to play and a special place to show up every single day. I couldn't be more excited for this and couldn't be more thankful for everyone in this room and everyone who's helped me get here today.&quot;Who is Roman Anthony's sister, Lia Anthony, who shot up to fame on her brother's Red Sox debut?During Roman Anthony’s MLB debut on June 9, Lia was featured on live coverage multiple times. She attended the game alongside her parents (Anthony Sr. and Lori) and brother Anthony Jr.Following her appearance, Lia’s Instagram following skyrocketed from around 3,000 to over 16,000. On WEEI’s &quot;The Greg Hill Show,&quot; Lia described the moment as &quot;surreal.&quot;“Wow, I mean it’s been surreal,” Lia said. “It’s crazy… I’ve gotten quite a few DMs since that night ... I got a couple baseball [DMs] But it was funny, somebody said something about how they accidentally hit their baseball [in my DMs] and asked me to throw it back.”Lia graduated from FSU with a degree in Human Development and Family Sciences. She's preparing for a path in the medical field.