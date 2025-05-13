Olivia Dunne drops 1-word amazed reaction to Jordan Chiles’ SI Swimsuit cover

Former LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne has reacted to Jordan Chiles' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. The 24-year-old made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2025 as she traveled to Boca Raton, Florida, for the photoshoot.
Chiles had a successful last year which not only saw her qualify for the Olympics for the second time but also win a gold medal in the all-around team event in Paris. Although she unfortunately missed out on a bronze medal in the floor exercise, her memoir I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams got released in March this year.
The SI Swimsuit magazine recently shared a glimpse of Chiles’ shoot on their Instagram handle, where the UCLA Bruins gymnast was seen wearing a brown two-piece swimsuit.
After Chiles graced the swimsuit issue cover, Olivia Dunne dropped an enthusiastic one-word reaction, writing:
“Wowow!!!”
On the other hand, Dunne too appeared in the SI Swimsuit issue this year, with a photoshoot by Ben Watts in Bermuda. This was her third appearance for the magazine, after making her debut in 2023.
Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known on Olivia Dunne’s approach in navigating NIL deals
During an interview with ESPN, Jordan Chiles praised Olivia Dunne for how she handled the opportunities that came with NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals. She noted how many athletes let NIL define their entire identity, which causes them to lose who they truly are. In Dunne's case, however, Chiles added that she remained authentic while also helping her teammates, stating:
"There are some athletes who take NIL to this extent where they forget who they are and it's their whole identity, but Livvy has done it right and not changed into someone else. She is who she is and she helps her teammates and does all these cool things with it.”
“I think Angel [Reese], Flau'Jae [Johnson] and Livvy [Olivia Dunne] are amazing and have been able to change the perception of what it means to have a name, image and likeness and lead the way,” she added.
Notably, the 2025 season was Dunne’s final collegiate year with the LSU Tigers, as she also announced her retirement from the sport. She bid goodbye to gymnastics on her social media platform, following the LSU Tigers' shocking exit at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in the semi-finals.