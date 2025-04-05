Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction to LSU Tigers' inspirational hype video ahead of NCAA Regional Final

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently shared her reaction to her collegiate program's inspirational hype video. This comes just a few days after the LSU gymnastics team booked their place in the NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships 2025 finals, which will be taking place on April 5, 5:00 PM ET.

Ad

The Tigers registered an exemplary performance in the second round of the tournament and scored 198.100 to beat the likes of Arkansas, Michigan, and Maryland. Dunne didn't compete in this meet owing to her injury, but her teammates, such as Kailin Chio, and Aleah Finnegan, were impressed with their all-around skills in this meet.

Just three days after this meeting, the LSU Gymnastics Instagram handle shared a video ahead of the NCAA Championships Regional Finals. In the video, LSU alumnus Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews can be heard explaining the rich sporting heritage of the program and motivating the gymnastics side to perform at their best during the NCAA Regional finals.

Ad

Trending

The caption of the post remarked:

"Those three letters are here to stay"

Ad

Dunne reacted to the post and dropped a one-word reaction under the post. She wrote:

"Iconic"

Dunne's comment on the post - Source: via: @lsugym on Instagram

A top-two performance in the finals of the event will allow the LSU Tigers' to defend the national title they won last year.

Ad

"I wanted to wear the USA gear"- Olivia Dunne on her Olympic aspirations

Olivia Dunne with her teammate KJ Johnson with the SEC Championships title (Image via: Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently shed light on her thoughts regarding her participation in the Olympics as part of the national team. In a recent interview, Dunne shared that she desired to make it to the national team and wear the uniform of Team USA.

Ad

Additionally, she also mentioned that she likes those activities that the athletes get to do such as being on television when they compete in the Olympics. She said (via GQ):

"I wanted to go to the Olympics, compete for the USA, and make the USA National Team and wear the USA gear and just go to different countries and stuff. I figured that would be cool. It was cool to me that people got to travel and be on TV and do all these cool things when it came to the Olympics. But I was like, I wonder if I can still do cool things like that but not have to go to the Olympics to attain those goals and those cool things."

Eventually, Olivia Dunne had to give up her aspirations of an elite career courtesy of an injury and following which she served her stint at the LSU Tigers program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More