Olivia Dunne drops 2-word message on Aly Raisman's highlights featuring her and fellow LSU gymnasts

Collegiate gymnast Olivia Dunne recently reacted to Aly Raisman's highlights, which featured her and other LSU teammates. The former Olympic champion graced the floors of PMAC during LSU's meet against the Oklahoma Sooners, which the Tigers eventually won.

LSU posted a score of 198.05 while Oklahoma managed to rack up 197.675 points to win this home meet. Kailin Chio and Aleah Finnegan impressed with their all-around scores of 39.725 and 39.225 in the meet. 2024 NCAA all-around champion, Haleigh Bryant also chipped in with scores of 9.950 in floor exercises and vaults. Notably, Dunne didn't take part in any of the four apparatuses during the meet.

Just a few days after attending this meet between two top-tier collegiate gymnastics sides, Raisman shared a few glimpses of her time with the LSU gymnasts on her Instagram handle. Her post featured pictures with Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, Sierra Ballard and others, while she can be spotted in a brown coat and black shoes.

Dunne reacted to the post and shared a two-word comment for Raisman. She wrote:

"Come back"

Screenshot of Dunne's two-word comment on Aly Raisman's Instagram post (Image via: Raisman's Instagram)

Olivia Dunne has a deep affection for the three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Aly Raisman. Dunne and Raisman also met each other during the 2025 Superbowl party in New Orleans.

LSU coach Jay Clerk shares update about Olivia Dunne's injury

Dunne during LSU's recent meet against Oklahoma Sooners at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Image via: Getty Images)

LSU Tigers' gymnastics head coach, Jay Clerk recently shared an update about Olivia Dunne's health condition. Dunne last competed during the Tigers' meet against Arkansas when she posted a score of 9.700 in the floor exercises apparatus as her side lost the meet 196.600-196.875.

In an interview after the Oklahoma Sooners meet, Clerk shared that Dunne's knee is not fully recovered yet due to which she had to be rested for the meet. He said (via LSU Sports, 27:30 onwards):

"Liv's knee is still an issue, it's not anything like a stress fracture or anything, there's a stress reaction kind of situation on her kneecap, it's just painful and so the only remedy for that is rest. So, we have got to kind of ride it out and see where that goes."

The LSU Tigers are scheduled to face Kentucky next in an away counter at Memorial Coliseum, Lexington on Friday (Feb. 21).

