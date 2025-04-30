Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction to former LSU teammates joining her to promote signature flavored drink

Olivia Dunne is back in the limelight, this time to promote her drink. The 22-year-old gymnast was joined by her former teammates from the LSU Tigers to promote the drink online.

Ad

Dunne recently launched her signature flavored drink, ' Accelerator Active Energy - Cotton Candy Flavor'. She even went to the Rouses Market convenience store to promote the drink.

The official Instagram page of "Accelerator Active Energy" posted:

"Whole squad runs on Cotton Candy ⚡️Thanks to everyone who came out to @rousesmarkets to meet @livvydunne & #LivvyFund 🙌"

Ad

Trending

The former LSU gymnast couldn't help but post:

"So much funnnn!!!!"

Fellow gymnasts, as well as Dunne's sister, came out in her support. Julz Dunne posted:

"👏👏👏"

Dunne's former teammate Aleah Finnegan requested a drink as she posted:

"Love me some @livvydunne & cotton candy @drinkaccelerator"

Even popular singer Presley Tennant cheered for the drink as she commented:

"💕💕💕"

Screengrab of comments on Olivia Dunne's Energy Drink [Image Source: @drinkaccelerator/IG]

In a previous interview with NIL Daily, Dunne explained how she created the flavor of her new drink.

Ad

"Cotton Candy was honestly a no-brainer for me. It is such a nostalgic flavor to me and my sister. My sister and I enjoyed cotton candy growing up all the time, and it's delicious," she said.

Olivia Dunne recently retired from collegiate gymnastics after the LSU Tigers failed to reach the semifinals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025.

Olivia Dunne points out the misogyny in the criticism of her fifth-year return

Olivia Dunne opens up on the misogyny she received on returning for the fifth year [Image Source: Getty]

Returning for the fifth year at the LSU Tigers wasn't easy for Olivia Dunne. She didn't only have to live up to her followers' expectations, but also face criticism for her decision to continue for the fifth year, owing to the extra year of eligibility added due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

However, Dunne didn't mince her words, calling out her critics for 'selectively targeting' only female athletes. The gymnast said in a TikTok video:

“I came to college in 2020, got granted a fifth-year because of COVID and I came back for the fifth year. I only see this comment on female athletes’ posts, and why do you care if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility? Like why do you care?"

Dunne earned multiple All-American honors with LSU and contributed to yet another SEC Championship for the LSU Tigers. Though she recovered in time for the NCAA Championships finals, the Tigers finished out of the final four, unable to defend their championship title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More