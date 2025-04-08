Olivia Dunne drops 4 word reaction as Suni Lee rocks all-black outfit in latest NBA match

Suni Lee recently received praise from Olivia Dunne after her appearance at the New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns faceoff at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2025. Following the 2024 Paris Games Olympics, Lee has been appearing at media events, high-profile events, brand endorsement shoots, and multiple sporting events.

She was recently seen turning heads at the New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns clash in an all-black outfit. The Olympian was seen wearing a formal black suit with black shorts which she paired with a white t-shirt. The gymnast completed the look with minimal jewelry, including diamond rings and earrings and her signature neckpiece with an Olympic sign. She shared a few glimpses of the electrifying night on her social media and wrote:

Trending

"Night in the garden," adding a yellow heart.

The LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne expressed her admiration towards Lee and commented on the picture.

"Face card is LETHAL," Dunne chimed.

The New York Knicks dominated Sunday's faceoff with a score of 112-98. Lee collected three medals at the Paris Games, including a gold in the team event with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. She also bagged two bronze medals in all-around and uneven bars.

Olivia Dunne's LSU Gymnastics secures a spot at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. (Images via Getty)

Olivia Dunne's LSU recently earned a spot at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships. After winning their first historic NCAA title in 2024, Dunne's team is aiming for their second consecutive win. The purple and gold pack won the first title after posting an impressive score of 198.225 points to defeat California, Utah, and Florida, who scored 197.8500, 197.8000 and 197.4375 points, respectively.

They made their way to the 2025 edition's semifinal after competing at the regional competition where they faced Arkansas, Michigan, and Maryland. While the Tigers squad listed 198.050 points, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Arkansas collected 198.000, 197.625, and 197.375 points, respectively at the Penn State regional final. The squad is surpassed by Alabama and Florida with 197.675 and 197.700 points, respectively.

LSU Tigers will compete against Alabama, Florida LSU, Michigan, UCLA, Utah, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The 2025 NCAA Semifinal will be held on Thursday, April 17, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas followed by the ultimate round on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

