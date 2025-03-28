Olivia Dunne drops 5 word message as boyfriend Paul Skenes poses with Aly Raisman while attending MLB opening day

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her admiration for her boyfriend Paul Skenes and former Olympian Aly Raisman as they both posed for a picture while attending the MLB opening day. The 2025 Major League Baseball season commenced on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Skenes entered the 2025 season after earning the Rookie of the Year honour last season. He stepped on the loanDepot Park on Thursday in a grey suit, which he paired with a white shirt and brown belt and shoes.

Ahead of the faceoff of Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, Skenes posed for a photo alongside former Olympian turned NCAA gymnastics commentator Aly Raisman, the glimpse of which Dunne shared on her Instagram story.

While the pitcher was seen sporting a formal attire, Raisman donned a cute white flowy dress which she paired with white sandals and minimal jewelry. Sharing the picture, Dunne penned her adoration, referring to them as GOATs (Greatest Of All Time).

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers' gymnast and social media sensation was seen wearing a grey tank top which she paired with a cap, featuring Pittsburgh Prates' "P."

"Hooray for opening day," Dunne chimed.

She also shared a selfie selfie along with Raisman, writing:

"Big Paul Fans."

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Aly Raisman reacts to Olivia Dunne's celebration with LSU squad after winning the SEC Championship title

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne was recently seen celebrating her and the Gold and Purple team's victory during the 2025 season. The Tigers achieved this feat during Session II of the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 22.

They collected a total of 198.200 points to register a record-breaking score in the program's history at the SEC Championships. The Tigers' pack defeated Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn, which registered scores of 197.925, 197.825, 197.400, 197.100, 196.775, 195.950, and 195.950, respectively.

Dunne, who returned to the program for her fifth year after contributing to the team's success in winning their historic NCAA title in 2024, shared glimpses of her celebration where she was seen grooving to music and posing for a picture with Raisman.

The multiple-time Olympic medalist reacted with multiple heart emojis in the comment section.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

The LSU Gymnastics program clinched the title for sixth time.

