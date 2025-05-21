Olivia Dunne drops cheeky reply to fan 'stressing' over missing prime comment slot 

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared a funny response after a fan regretted not being the first one to comment on the former's post. This comes amid her post-gymnastics career after her final year at the Tigers' program.

However, Dunne has been busy with her endeavors during this time, which include her Sports Illustrated commitments, going to her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' games, and also the prestigious Kentucky Derby 2025.

Dunne shared a video on her TikTok handle recently where the former LSU gymnast was seen recreating the viral "Holy Airball" meme as she expressed her reaction to a picture of herself taken by the paparazzi.

One of the fans reacted to this and dropped a comment expressing sadness for not being the first one to comment on the post.

"You guys do not know how unbelievably stressing it is not to be this early and not know what to comment," the fan remarked.

Dunne replied with a sarcastic comment stating:

"Praying for you during this time of distress"

Conversation between the fan and Olivia Dunne (Image via: Dunne's TikTok handle)

After the conclusion of her LSU chapter, Dunne visited her University for an alumni meet just a few weeks ago, showcasing her love for her college.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her initial moments after knowing she was on the SI Swimsuit magazine cover

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne shed light on her initial emotions after being informed that she was set to grace the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine. Other models who are in the cover photo include Salma Hayek, Lauren Chen, and fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles.

In an interview a week ago, Dunne said that she was informed about this news during her time on vacation at her grandma's house. She added that she cried in joy and mentioned that her family had been informed much earlier about this.

"I was on family vacation and I was at my grandma's condo and SI put me on a zoom call and then they showed me some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot and then they showed me the cover and they're like, "What do you think about this?" and I freaked out, almost fell out of my chair. I was crying and my family knew before I did. So they kept the secret which was really special," Dunne told extratv [00:30 onwards]

Speaking in the interview, Olivia Dunne also recalled that she made her first call to her boyfriend and MLB player, Paul Skenes, to inform him about this news.

