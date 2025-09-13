Olivia Dunne embarks on private jet journey as she returns to LSU as an alumna

Olivia Dunne recently boarded a private jet with her friends Xandra Pohl and Kelsey Anderson. The gymnast-turned-influencer from the LSU Tigers recently returned to her alma mater, Louisiana State University, but this time as an alumna.The 22-year-old influencer uploaded a reel on her Instagram profile for her recent trip to LSU. In the reel, Dunne could be seen dancing as she asked her friends to come along.Dunne shared the video of her visit with the following caption on her Instagram profile:&quot;Going back to the LSU for the first time as an alumni&quot;The gymnast turned influencer also wrote in the caption of her post,&quot;Geaux tigahs🐯#lsu #football #college #louisiana&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Dunne was previously seen at the Video Music Awards alongside her sister-cum-manager, Julz Dunne. For the unversed, Julz Dunne is also an alumnus of Louisiana State University. She dabbled her hands in both gymnastics and softball until she decided to focus completely on her higher studies.Dunne represented the LSU Tigers from the 2021 season to 2025. The gymnast-turned-influencer had contributed to the LSU Tigers' maiden title victory at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships held at Fort Worth last year.When Olivia Dunne talked about walking the runwayOlivia Paige Dunne poses at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards [Image Source: Getty]Olivia Dunne recounted her experience of walking down the runway. Earlier this year, the gymnast-turned-influencer walked the ramp for the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine at Miami Swim week.In her conversation with Stephanie McMahon for the podcast titled 'What's your Story,' Olivia Dunne had remarked,&quot;I went to Miami. I had no clue what to expect. I’ve never walked a runway a day in my life. I’ve only ever walked in my bedroom mirror after watching the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show growing up. I’ve literally never walked a runway.”The 22-year-old influencer reflected on opening the show as she further added,&quot;So, I get to the rehearsal and you just do a quick run through of the show. Literally, two hours before the show. And they’re like, ‘OK, Liv, you’re opening the show.’ Oh shoot, I’ve never even watched someone walk down the runway in person. So, I got to open the show with a Sports Illustrated T-shirt on, which was so cool and it was an iconic moment.”Olivia Dunne was recently seen in a blue dress at the New York Fashion Week. The gymnast-turned-influencer had also walked the runway for Raising Cane's, wearing a pink and white ball gown for the occasion.