  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • LSU Tigers
  • Olivia Dunne embarks on private jet journey as she returns to LSU as an alumna

Olivia Dunne embarks on private jet journey as she returns to LSU as an alumna

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 13, 2025 01:56 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne embarks on a private jet journey

Olivia Dunne recently boarded a private jet with her friends Xandra Pohl and Kelsey Anderson. The gymnast-turned-influencer from the LSU Tigers recently returned to her alma mater, Louisiana State University, but this time as an alumna.

Ad

The 22-year-old influencer uploaded a reel on her Instagram profile for her recent trip to LSU. In the reel, Dunne could be seen dancing as she asked her friends to come along.

Dunne shared the video of her visit with the following caption on her Instagram profile:

"Going back to the LSU for the first time as an alumni"

The gymnast turned influencer also wrote in the caption of her post,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Geaux tigahs🐯#lsu #football #college #louisiana"
Ad

Olivia Dunne was previously seen at the Video Music Awards alongside her sister-cum-manager, Julz Dunne. For the unversed, Julz Dunne is also an alumnus of Louisiana State University. She dabbled her hands in both gymnastics and softball until she decided to focus completely on her higher studies.

Dunne represented the LSU Tigers from the 2021 season to 2025. The gymnast-turned-influencer had contributed to the LSU Tigers' maiden title victory at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships held at Fort Worth last year.

Ad

When Olivia Dunne talked about walking the runway

Olivia Paige Dunne poses at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards [Image Source: Getty]
Olivia Paige Dunne poses at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne recounted her experience of walking down the runway. Earlier this year, the gymnast-turned-influencer walked the ramp for the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine at Miami Swim week.

Ad

In her conversation with Stephanie McMahon for the podcast titled 'What's your Story,' Olivia Dunne had remarked,

"I went to Miami. I had no clue what to expect. I’ve never walked a runway a day in my life. I’ve only ever walked in my bedroom mirror after watching the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show growing up. I’ve literally never walked a runway.”
Ad

The 22-year-old influencer reflected on opening the show as she further added,

"So, I get to the rehearsal and you just do a quick run through of the show. Literally, two hours before the show. And they’re like, ‘OK, Liv, you’re opening the show.’ Oh shoot, I’ve never even watched someone walk down the runway in person. So, I got to open the show with a Sports Illustrated T-shirt on, which was so cool and it was an iconic moment.”

Olivia Dunne was recently seen in a blue dress at the New York Fashion Week. The gymnast-turned-influencer had also walked the runway for Raising Cane's, wearing a pink and white ball gown for the occasion.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications