Olivia Dunne embraces summer vibes with sister Julz in California

Olivia Dunne embraced the summer vibes with her elder sister cum manager, Julz Dunne, in California. The former LSU gymnast recently visited Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old posted some snaps of her visit on Instagram. In one of them, Dunne made a heart-shaped pose with her sister Julz, who also shared the story on her Instagram profile.

Screengrabs of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories [Image Source: Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne and her sister Julz previously reacted to Paul Skenes' latest Instagram post. For the unversed, Skenes is a former LSU graduate who plays for the MLB team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and also happens to be Olivia Dunne's boyfriend.

Skenes posed on the beach with his pet, as he wrote in the Instagram caption:

"They call me the Dog Father"

The former LSU gymnast immediately commented:

"Very nice content babe"

Even Julz Dunne couldn't help but cheekily ask:

"Who is “they”?"

Olivia Dunne has been dating Paul Skenes since 2023. The couple first met at Louisiana State University, where both represented the LSU Tigers in gymnastics and baseball, respectively.

When Olivia Dunne opened up about empowering young women with a powerful message

Olivia Dunne talks about empowering young women [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne once talked about empowering young women with a powerful message. In a conversation with Ana Bellinghausen in 2023, the former LSU gymnast remarked:

"It's really important — I really want to let younger girls know that they can have it all. They can be successful athletes, great students, and savvy businesswomen as well."

"Yes, just seeing the women's basketball team and their success is incredible. All the eyes on LSU and women's sports in general — and the growth overall — is awesome," Dunne added.

The former LSU gymnast ended her statement with the following note:

"I would say that you're more than your sport."

Olivia Dunne has been one of the most influential collegiate athletes in the USA to date. She led the LSU Tigers to their maiden NCAA title last year. If not for an unfortunate ankle injury, the gymnast was all set to deliver a second consecutive NCAA title to the LSU Tigers this year as well. The gymnast announced her retirement after the LSU Tigers got eliminated in the National semifinals of the NCAA Championships 2025.

Olivia Dunne recently supported Hezly Rivera after she missed out on a podium finish at the US Classic 2025. The teenage gymnast managed to finish second in the floor exercise event, though.

