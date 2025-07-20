"They can have it all" - When Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, opened up about empowering young women with powerful message

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has been an inspiration to college female athletes, benefitting a lot from NIL deals and setting a gold standard for women looking to take on male athletes head-on in earnings.

Ad

In 2023, when Dunne was hitting the trends, she told Ana Bellinghausen hours before Skenes' LSU faced Tennessee in a high-stakes College World Series matchup on June 20 that year, about female empowerment. She said that no woman should feel underconfident in herself.

"It's really important — I really want to let younger girls know that they can have it all," Dunne said (0:36). "They can be successful athletes, great students, and savvy businesswomen as well."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne added how several women's basketball stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have made it big both on and off the court.

"Yes, just seeing the women's basketball team and their success is incredible," Dunne added. "All the eyes on LSU and women's sports in general — and the growth overall — is awesome."

Dunne had also said that female athletes should remember one thing:

Ad

"I would say that you're more than your sport."

With that, Dunne was telling female athletes not to stop looking for good deals even when they aren't the star player of their team.

The example sits right coming out of Livvy's mouth, as she wasn't the top player on the LSU team that won the national championship in 2024. Nevertheless, Dunne still had the biggest brands associate with her.

Ad

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has set up The Livvy Fund specially for female athletes

To help fellow female LSU athletes, in July 2023, Olivia Dunne launched The Livvy Fund. The establishment was set up in collaboration with LSU's NIL collective, Bayou Traditions, and is designed to educate and connect LSU female athletes with brand opportunities.

Dunne uses her platform and NIL network to mentor teammates and help them land deals like the Accelerator energy partnership, which she did for fellow LSU gymnastics teammates.

After graduating from LSU this year, Olivia Dunne intends to educate female athletes nationally on navigating brand deals and NIL pitfalls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More