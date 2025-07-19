  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires back with 2-word retort after sister Julz’s playful jab on beach vacation

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires back with 2-word retort after sister Julz’s playful jab on beach vacation

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 19, 2025 21:42 GMT
Paul Skenes with Olivia Dunne (L), Olivia Dunne with sister Julz and Hayden Sample (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)
Paul Skenes with Olivia Dunne (L), Olivia Dunne with sister Julz and Hayden Sample (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is enjoying a Cy Young-caliber season so far and earned his second consecutive All-Star selection. Manager Dave Roberts also chose Skenes to start the showpiece fixture.

Ad

Accompanying the young ace on his trip to Atlanta was his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who was in attendance at Truist Park to watch Skenes pitch a perfect first inning.

Soon after the mid-season classic wrapped up, Skenes and Dunne headed to the Hamptons to enjoy a moment of calm together before the season restarted.

Olivia Dunne shared a series of Instagram photos Sunday from her trip to Montauk, a scenic town at the easternmost part of Long Island's popular vacation spot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What day is it?" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post
Ad

Her sister, Julz, reacted to the post and playfully joked about how Olivia's dog, Roux, appeared to be enjoying the sun just as much as his Skenes and Dunne.

"Roux getting some color" Julz Dunne commented

Clapping back, Olivia responded with a humorous two-word retort.

"pale queen" Olivia Dunne responded
Screenshot of Julz Dunne&#039;s comment and Olivia Dunne&#039;s reply (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)
Screenshot of Julz Dunne's comment and Olivia Dunne's reply (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)

Paul Skenes enjoys quality time with pup Roux during the mid-season break

Heading for a delayed mid-season break after featuring in the All-Star game, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne were joined by their furry friend, Roux.

Ad

Skenes shared a snap on Instagram Friday as he and Roux spent some quality time together.

"They call me the Dog Father" Paul Skenes captioned his Instagram post
Ad

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne adopted Roux, an English cream-colored Golden Retriever, a few months after being introduced to each other during their time at LSU in 2023. Allegedly, the couple's shared love for their furry friend gave them a much-needed escape from their otherwise hectic life, which mostly revolves around sports.

Ever since, the pup has featured a lot on both Skenes' and Dunne's social media, endearing herself to fans. Just like her popular parents, Roux is also quite popular on social media, boasting over 18,000 followers on her own dedicated Instagram account.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications