Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires back with 2-word retort after sister Julz’s playful jab on beach vacation

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is enjoying a Cy Young-caliber season so far and earned his second consecutive All-Star selection. Manager Dave Roberts also chose Skenes to start the showpiece fixture.Accompanying the young ace on his trip to Atlanta was his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who was in attendance at Truist Park to watch Skenes pitch a perfect first inning.Soon after the mid-season classic wrapped up, Skenes and Dunne headed to the Hamptons to enjoy a moment of calm together before the season restarted.Olivia Dunne shared a series of Instagram photos Sunday from her trip to Montauk, a scenic town at the easternmost part of Long Island's popular vacation spot.&quot;What day is it?&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer sister, Julz, reacted to the post and playfully joked about how Olivia's dog, Roux, appeared to be enjoying the sun just as much as his Skenes and Dunne.&quot;Roux getting some color&quot; Julz Dunne commentedClapping back, Olivia responded with a humorous two-word retort.&quot;pale queen&quot; Olivia Dunne respondedScreenshot of Julz Dunne's comment and Olivia Dunne's reply (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)Paul Skenes enjoys quality time with pup Roux during the mid-season breakHeading for a delayed mid-season break after featuring in the All-Star game, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne were joined by their furry friend, Roux.Skenes shared a snap on Instagram Friday as he and Roux spent some quality time together.&quot;They call me the Dog Father&quot; Paul Skenes captioned his Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Skenes and Olivia Dunne adopted Roux, an English cream-colored Golden Retriever, a few months after being introduced to each other during their time at LSU in 2023. Allegedly, the couple's shared love for their furry friend gave them a much-needed escape from their otherwise hectic life, which mostly revolves around sports.Ever since, the pup has featured a lot on both Skenes' and Dunne's social media, endearing herself to fans. Just like her popular parents, Roux is also quite popular on social media, boasting over 18,000 followers on her own dedicated Instagram account.