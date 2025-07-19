  • home icon
Olivia Dunne and sister Julz react as Paul Skenes poses with gymnast’s special companion in cheeky post

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:43 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
In Pictures: Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her elder sister Julz shared their reaction as the former's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, posted glimpses with her pet dog, Roux. Dunne and Skenes have been dating for a couple of years now and often make public appearances together.

They recently graced the MLB All-Star game that took place just a few days ago in Georgia. Besides, the former gymnast has also been seen supporting Skenes in his baseball games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Amid Skenes' ongoing season for the Pirates, he spent some time off from the sport with his pet dog on the beach. He stated in his caption:

"They call me the Dog Father"
Dunne reacted to this post and dropped a 4-word message for her boyfriend. She wrote:

"Very nice content babe"
Dunne's comment on Skenes' post (Image via: @paulskenes)
Dunne's comment on Skenes' post (Image via: @paulskenes)

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, curiously asked Skenes whom he was referring to with his caption. She commented:

"Who is “they”?"
Julz' comment on Skenes post (Image via: @paulskenes)
Julz' comment on Skenes post (Image via: @paulskenes)

Notably, Paul Skenes' side, the Pittsburgh Pirates, is having a disappointing season. The team is currently fifth in the National League Central standings.

"Gymnastics is a mental game"- Olivia Dunne on lessons she has learned from gymnastics

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)
Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne recently shed light on her honest anecdote about the sport of gymnastics. Dunne has been a part of both the elite and collegiate circuits and has immense experience in professional competitions.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Dunne called gymnastics a mental game, especially due to the sync required between the mind and the body. The former LSU gymnast also mentioned the twisties that Simone Biles faced at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She said (via What's Your Story? with Steph McMohan, 8:27 onwards):

"Gymnastics has taught me so many different lessons. Gymnastics is a mind game, it truly is. Getting your body to do the skills that are so crazy, sometimes your body doesn't want to do it, you get mental blocks and your body does not do what your brain is telling it, so it can be scary at times. I think that's a subject Simone has talked about because of the 2020 Olympics and the twisties, which I don't even like to say that word."
During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also mentioned her mental wellbeing coach, Laura St. John, who helped her through the mental battles by having conversations.

