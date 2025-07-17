Olivia Dunne enjoys warm beach moment with boyfriend Paul Skenes amid ESPYs 2025

Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, were recently seen turning up the glamour at a beach in Hampton ahead of the 2025 ESPY Awards. The Pittsburgh Pirates' star pitcher earned the nomination for best breakthrough athlete at the 2025 ESPY Awards.

He was vying against Cooper Flagg (Duke Men’s Basketball), Chloe Humphrey (North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse), and the Olympic medalist Ilona Maher (rugby). Skenes earned the nomination because of his impressive MLB career so far. The 2025 ESPY Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday, July 16, at the prestigious Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Skenes and Dunne attended the award ceremony following his appearance at the MLB All-Star game. Following the ceremony, Dunne and her beau visited a beach at Montauk—The Hamptons for rest and recovery. The former gymnast shared a glimpse of their visit as the couple shared a warm moment. She wrote in the story,

some R&R

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Dunne also posted a stunning selfie, where she was seen donning chic white swimwear.

Screenshot of Instagram's comments section.

Following his collegiate career with LSU, Paul Skenes entered the 2023 MLB Draft as the No. 1 overall pick. He joined the Pittsburgh Pirates with a $9.2 million signing bonus.

Showing his incredible talent, Skenes earned the 2024 MLB Rookie of the Year and was a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award. The 2025 Best Breakthrough Athlete at the 2025 ESPY Awards was given to Maher.

Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game as her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, earns his second all-star selection

Skenes and Olivia Dunne ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently attended the 2025 MLB All-Star Game as her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, earned his second all-star selection. After achieving the honor of starting pitcher for the National League last year (his rookie year), the pitcher repeated the feat in the 2025 season.

He represented the National League team against the American League on July 15, 2025, at Truist Park in Cumberland, Atlanta, Georgia. Dunne accompanied Skenes as they also attended the red carpet, for which the former collegiate gymnast wore a bold blue dress, which she paired with white strappy heels and gold hoops. Sharing the pictures, she wrote:

"Had to come back for seconds😼 #yr2 #ASG2025"

Last year, Skenes became the first member of the Pittsburgh Pirates to start for the National League since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975.

