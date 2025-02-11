LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne recently reacted to a fan pointing out that the former had used her boyfriend Paul Skenes' walk-up song in her recent post. This comes just a few hours after Dunne and Skenes attended the NFL Super Bowl.

Following the visit, Dunne shared some glimpses from her time in the stadium and also the Superbowl Fanatics Party 2025. She shared pictures with several celebrities such as Guy Fieri, Kevin Costner, and former Olympic medal-winning US gymnast, Aly Raisman.

In the pictures, Dunne can be seen in red and black dresses and also added George Strait's "Here For a Good Time" in the background which notably is also her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' walk-out music.

One of her fans reacted to the post and pointed out the fact that she used Skenes' walk out music.

"Paul Walk Up song mentioned," the fan commented

Dunne approved the comment and gave a three-word reply. She wrote:

"Real ones know"

Screenshot of the conversation between Olivia Dunne and her fan (Image via: Dunne's Instagram handle)

Olivia Dunne shares about her love for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl

Olivia Dunne with boyfriend Paul Skenes and other guests during the 2025 Superbowl Fanatics Party (Image via: Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about her admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl.

In an interview, Dunne shared that she would cheer for the Chiefs during the match. Additionally, she expressed her excitement to be experiencing her first Superbowl match and also shared that she loves Taylor Swift, and praised her boyfriend and Chiefs player, Travis Kelce.

Dunne said (Via Times of India):

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs. Unpopular opinion around here which I've heard a lot about. But I am very excited and it's my first Super Bowl so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swoftie. I have not met Taylor (Swift) but I know Travis, We are business partners and he's a great guy and I am sure Taylor's amazing. I love her."

Both Travis Kelce and Olivis Dunne were part of the advertisement for energy drink, Accelerator. Notably, Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs lost the Superbowl match on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome by a margin of 22-40. Patrick Mahomes produced an impressive for the Chiefs with three touchdowns but the Philadelphia Eagles were too strong courtesy of players such as Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.

