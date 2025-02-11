"Solving world hunger?" - Fans react to Paul Skenes' GF Olivia Dunne's linkup with viral MVP ring girl Sydney Thomas on Super Bowl weekend

Netizens had hilarious reactions on the internet after seeing Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne posing alongside Sydney Thomas, who went viral during the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight in November.

Both social media stars met at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday. Dunne shared the photo on her social media account.

Here are some fans' reactions in the comments:

"Did y’all talk about how the Philadelphia Eagles managed to stifle Patrick Mahomes and one of the most potent offices in the NFL with a four man front without utilizing a single blitz package?" another fan used this opportunity to talk about the recently concluded Super Bowl LIX.

"Hi @livvydunne and @itssydneythomas! Since Valentine’s Day is Friday I was thinking maybe one of u would want to grab lunch? 🥺" said one fan, who wasn't afraid to shoot their shot with Dunne or Thomas.

More fans shared their thoughts on Dunne and Thomas linking up.

"This is how it’s “dunne.” There is no other way!" wrote one fan, who couldn't resist making the pun.

"You two don’t strike me as being friends…," another added.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne feels bad for Taylor Swift getting booed by Eagles fans during Super Bowl LIX

Just when we thought that Taylor Swift didn't have haters, some of those who attended Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday showed otherwise.

The global pop star's romantic association with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the latest reason why she was heavily trolled on Sunday both on social media and during the game as well.

With the Chiefs getting blown out 40-22, the Eagles fans at the stadium were all over the place. When Swift's picture came up on the jumbotron, they started to boo the "Blank Space" singer.

Olivia Dunne, who was also present at the stadium alongside Paul Skenes to watch the game, felt bad since she herself is a fan of Swift. She took to TikTok and said:

"Taylor Swift just got booed… someone needs to tell her I wasn't part of it ASAP."

Dunne captioned the post:

"Don't do my fellow WAG like that."

It was not an great night either for Dunne, who was rooting for Chiefs. Like Taylor Swift, she witnessed the Chiefs' chance for a historic three-peat go down in flames.

