Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word verdict on Super Bowl LIX experience

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne attended the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. Arguably the biggest event in the sporting world, the night saw the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, with a scheduled performance of Pulitzer-winning rap artist Kendrick Lamar at the halftime show.

The game ended 40-22 in favor of the Eagles, who completed their revenge against the Chiefs who defeated them two years ago in Super Bowl LVII. Moreover, an iconic while controversial performance by Lamar kept everyone on their feet.

Dunne took to social media to reveal her experience from the event in two words:

"Best time."

Dunne's Instagram story (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

While she may have called the experience the best time, she was in fact rooting for the Chiefs. During an interview with Daily Mail, the LSU gymnast said (before the game):

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs. Unpopular opinion around here, which I've heard a lot about. But I'm very excited, and it's my first Super Bowl, so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swiftie."

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes opted to go with a casual look to attend Super Bowl LIX

Earlier in the day, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes drove 79 miles from Baton Rouge to arrive at the Caesars Superdome, where they were snapped in the parking lot.

Instead of wearing designer outfits, the MLB couple opted for a casual and comfortable outfit. Dunne wore a red sleeveless crop top over light-wash high-waisted jeans. She also accessorizes her outfit with a delicate bracelet and earrings.

Meanwhile, the Pirates ace was in a black jacket over a plain white T-shirt paired with black pants.

Dunne and Skenes also attended the Super Bowl Fanatics party organized by Michael Rubin in New Orleans on Saturday.

Olivia Dunne is in the middle of her college gymnastics season with the LSU Tigers. On the other hand, Skenes is enjoying his offseason. However, with Spring Training starting in less than two weeks, he'll be soon seen on the mound playing for the Pirates.

