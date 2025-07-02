Olivia Dunne hypes up Chase Brock as her former teammate announces returning to LSU for a 6th year

Olivia Dunne recently reacted to her former teammate Chase Brock's announcement of her return to LSU for a sixth year. Brock joined the LSU squad in 2021 as a freshman and earned the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Brock stayed dormant from competing in the second year and returned during her junior year to record a career high of 9.925 on floor four times. She was forced to stay away from the mat alongside Dunne after they suffered injuries.

Despite her senior year not going as planned, Chase Brock's determination and the unwavering support from LSU fans have motivated her to return for her sixth and final year with the team.

"These last five years have given me unforgettable opportunities and has allowed me to grow and overcome my toughest battles," Brock said on Instagram. "Obviously last year didn't go as I hope. But with the unwavering support that I have been surrounded with throughout my career is why now I have more to give to this program. With that being said I'll be returning for my sixth and final year. Go Tigers."

Dunne voiced her admiration and support for her former LSU teammate and wrote:

"Biiiig chaser fan."

Dunne added in another comment:

"QUEEN 💞"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

While Dunne navigated a wave of injuries, Brock suffered an Achilles injury that kept her from representing the Tigers indefinitely.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her plans of seizing opportunities beyond gymnastics after her retirement

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne retired from gymnastics after competing for LSU in her super-senior year. Following the retirement, she is looking forward to seizing engagement opportunities beyond gymnastics now that she is no longer required to commit to her busy training schedule.

"I think that taking every opportunity and seizing it and doing it to the best of my abilities because that's just been in my nature because of gymnastics and being a perfectionist," she said (via people.com). "Saying 'yes' to as many things that feel right to me and being really good at it is what I want to do."

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics," Dunne added.

The former LSU gymnast was recently seen walking the runway for SI Swimsuit.

