Olivia Dunne reacts to former LSU teammate Alexis Jeffrey's notable career decision

The former artistic gymnast, Olivia Dunne, has shared her thoughts on Alexis Jeffrey's notable career decision. The promising member of the Jay Clark-led LSU Tigers has confirmed that she will be coming back to the LSU Tigers for her fifth year.

Both Olivia Dunne and Alexis Jeffrey were part of the team when they clinched the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament. In the National finals, Jeffrey took part in the Uneven Parallel Bars event and clinched a score of 9.9000. The 2024 Gymnastics Championship was the first in the history of LSU, and the team surpassed top-notch talents like Utah, California, and Florida to claim the title.

Now, Jeffrey will be returning to the squad while exercising her fifth-year option, as she transferred from the UCLA Bruins to the LSU Tigers in her freshman year and did not compete that year. Dunne shared her heartfelt thoughts on Jeffrey's Instagram post, which featured her comeback to the team. The social media personality wrote:

"YEAH🔥💜"

Screenshot of Alexis Jeffrey's Instagram post | Source: IG/alexis_jeffrey

Olivia Dunne's junior Alexis Jeffrey competed in the bars and beam events during her last season. In a home meet against Auburn, she registered her career high and season high on beam. In four meets, she posted a season-high on the bars event. In her sophomore season, she was named to the SEC Academic Honour Roll.

"Y’all didn’t think I was done did you? Year 5 🔜," wrote Jeffrey on Instagram.

Whereas Dunne competed in the four meets of the 2025 season and later suffered from an avulsion fracture of her patella, which ended her season.

Olivia Dunne reflects on her transition and strong bond with her LSU Tigers family

In an exclusive interview with People on June 23, Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts on her transition from gymnastics and on maintaining a strong bond with all the members of the LSU Tigers.

"I feel like as an athlete, I've always been disciplined and I've always had my finger on the pulse of what worked for me and what didn't, because even the slightest difference in gymnastics is huge, but, it definitely is a little bit different being a non-athlete anymore," Dunne mentioned.

She continued,

"I text my teammates pretty much every single day. I'm super close with them, and I love to stay in contact with them because they were like my sisters, and they still are. I mean, I don't see them every day anymore, but those are my girls. I love them."

Dunne announced her retirement from the sport on April 17, 2025.

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More