Olivia Dunne inspires sister Julz after her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature pose

Julz Dunne, both sister and manager to former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, seems to have drawn inspiration for her new Instagram post from the gymnast's latest photoshoot for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine.

After visiting the Kentucky Derby with Olivia, Julz Dunne made a visit to Jensen Beach in Florida. The LSU alumna uploaded a couple of photographs from her visit to her Instagram profile. The caption of the post read,

"poses I learned from @livvydunne & poses she learned from me"

Julz Dunne's caption probably referred towards Olivia Dunne's latest photoshoot for the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine on her Instagram profile. The former LSU gymnast had shared a few glimpses from the photoshoot on her Instagram profile. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵 Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;),"

Her sister Julz looked flabbergasted as she commented,

"Be honest…is this ai generated?"

Olivia Dunne bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics in April 2025 after representing the LSU Tigers for one last time at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The LSU Tigers made it to the semifinals but were unable to proceed to the final four stage.

Olivia Dunne shares her post-retirement plans

After a long, vivid career in collegiate gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has finally stepped away from the mat for good. The 22-year-old gymnast opened up about her future plans post-retirement in a conversation with USA Today.

Dunne made it clear that she wants to be associated in any way with the upliftment of women's sports. In her words,

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially."

The former LSU gymnast further added,

"I can't pinpoint what I want to do, but I want to try everything. I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it. I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports."

Olivia Dunne has an NIL empire worth more than $4 million, alongside a soft drink chain. She is also dating former batchmate turned MLB player Paul Skenes.

