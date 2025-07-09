Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey react to Olympic champion Hezly Rivera launching her signature leotard line

Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey recently reacted to fellow gymnast and Olympic champion Hezly Rivera launching her new signature leotard line with GK Elite. Last year at the Paris Olympics, Rivera became the youngest member to compete for the USA women's gymnastics team alongside Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, and Jordon Chiles.

She joined fellow Olympic medalists Biles, Chiles, and Carey in becoming a signature athlete of the brand that sponsored the apparel for the team at the French capital. After receiving the recent honor, Rivera penned a heartfelt message while reflecting on her journey as a young gymnast wearing the brand's leotard to having a signature line.

"From wearing GK as a little girl… to now having my own signature line," Rivera wrote. "This isn’t just about leo’s. It’s about the little girl who wore GK to practice with dreams so big they felt impossible. It’s about the girl no one saw coming. The underdog with a quiet fire. It’s about every moment she wanted to give up, but didn’t. Every fall, every tear, every prayer."

She added:

"Now, that same girl has a signature line with the brand she grew up loving. This is for all the young girls who have big dreams. It might seem impossible, but i’m here to tell you it’s not."

The Paris Olympics gold medalist received praise from former LSU gymnast Dunne, who expressing her pride wrote:

"So proud of you Hez👏❤️"

Fellow Olympic medalist Carey also voiced her pride, writing:

"So proud of you 🥹❤️"

Olivia Dunne reacts to former teammate Chase Brock announcing her return to LSU for sixth year

Olivia Dunne and Chase Brock during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne reacted to her former teammate Chase Brock making the announcement of her return to LSU for a sixth year. Having joined the program in 2021, Brock was sidelined alongside Dunne during the last year after both gymnasts suffered injuries.

"These last five years have given me unforgettable opportunities and has allowed me to grow and overcome my toughest battles," Brock said. "Obviously last year didn't go as I hope. But with the unwavering support that I have been surrounded with throughout my career is why now I have more to give to this program. With that being said I'll be returning for my sixth and final year. Go Tigers."

Dunne pumped up her former teammate and wrote:

"Biiiig chaser fan."

Dunne added:

"QUEEN 💞"

Olivia Dunne's collegiate career's highlight was winning the 2024 NCAA Championships with LSU.

