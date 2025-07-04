Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles' mother, Jordyn Wieber and others react as former gymnast Samantha Peszek announces her engagement after dreamy proposal

Olivia Dunne, Jordyn Wieber, Trinity Thomas, Aleah Finnegan, Jordan Chiles' mother, and others reacted to a former American gymnast, Samantha Peszek, announcing her engagement following a dreamy proposal. She got engaged to Mathew Weiss during what seemed to be a private jet tour in Austin, Texas.
The 2008 Olympic silver medalist turned the glamor in a black dress, which she paired with minimal jewelry. Sharing the engagement pictures, while flaunting her pearl-cut diamond ring, she wrote:
"YES !!!!!!!!!! FOREVER YES !!!!"
Multiple gymnasts, including Dunne, penned their heartfelt messages for the couple as the former LSU gymnast wrote:
"Congratulations 🤍✨ "
The 2012 Olympic gold medalist Wieber expressed:
"YAY ❤️💍 so happy for you guys!!!!"
Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, penned her sweet message, writing:
"Congratulations Sam!!"
MyKayla Skinner also shared her joy as the couple got engaged and chimed in:
"Yay!!!! I’m so excited for you guys! Congratulations 🤍🤍🤍🤍 "
"YAY congratulations," the two-time Olympic medalist Madison Kocian penned.
"CONGRATULATIONS 😍🤍🎉 Trinity Thomas added.
Razorbacks' assistant coach and former gymnast Kyla Ross jotted:
"🥹🥹🥹 So so happy for you two🥰 "
"Omggg congrats!!!!!" - Haleigh Bryant wrote.
"OMG YES!! CONGRATULATIONS 😍😍 ," Olympian and LSU gymnast Aleah Finnegan posted.
World Championship medalist Kayla DiCello voiced her joy, writing:
"Omg congrats!! so happy for you!!"
"Aw congrats sam!! ❤️❤️," Paris Games gold medalist Hezly Rivera wrote.
Olivia Dunne pens sweet message as her former teammate Chase Brock returns to LSU for 6th year
Olivia Dunne expressed her love and admiration for her former teammate Chase Brock as the gymnast announced her return to LSU for a sixth year. Brock joined the Gold and Purple Pack in 2021 and missed out on competing in her second year. She was also forced to stay away from the mat alongside Dunne after they suffered injuries during the last season. Brock said on Instagram:
"These last five years have given me unforgettable opportunities and has allowed me to grow and overcome my toughest battles. Obviously last year didn't go as I hope. With that being said I'll be returning for my sixth and final year. Go Tigers."
As Brock announced her return, Dunne penned her unwavering support and wrote:
"Biiiig chaser fan."
"QUEEN 💞," Dunne added.
Olivia Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics after her super-senior year at LSU.