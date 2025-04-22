Olivia Dunne retirement: Haley Cavinder and Mia Mastrov show support as LSU gymnastics legend ends college career

College basketball stars Haley Cavinder and Mia Mastrov showed their support for LSU legend Olivia Dunne, who posted an emotional video on Instagram on Monday, thanking gymnastics after her retirement. The video showed Dunne watching her farewell message to the sport in an empty screening room.
The video featured clips of Dunne's gymnastics career at LSU, spanning from her freshman season up to her final days donning the Tigers' uniform.
Dunne made her Instagram followers emotional as she expressed her gratitude for LSU and the sport of gymnastics. She concluded her message by thanking her coaches and family.
Olivia Dunne's post immediately went viral, generating more than 57,000 likes and 700 comments. Among those who commented were Haley Cavinder and Mia Mastrov, who played college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes and the California Golden Bears, respectively.
"The legacy will always remain," Cavinder wrote.
Mastrov didn't use any words for her comment, putting two sad-face emojis instead after watching Dunne's retirement video.
How Haley Cavinder and Mia Mastrov fared in their final college basketball seasons
Just like Olivia Dunne, Haley Cavinder played her final season in the NCAA this year. She announced her retirement from the sport of basketball with a post on Instagram in March.
Cavinder dazzled in her final year with Miami, leading the Hurricanes in scoring and assists. She averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 steals through 29 games in the 2024-25 season.
Cavinder, who previously played for Fresno State, scored at least 30 points in a game thrice this season. She reached that mark in the games against Florida, Quinnipiac and SMU.
Unfortunately for Cavinder, the Hurricanes failed to reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament as they finished the season with a 14-15 overall record.
Mia Mastrov's college basketball career ended in 2024 after spending four seasons at California. She averaged 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.5 assists through 30 games for the Golden Bears in the 2023-24 NCAA campaign.
Mastrov shot 31.5% from the field, including 25.7% from beyond the arc in her final season with California.
