Olivia Dunne and other LSU gymnasts gush over Simone Biles giving Zoe Miller unforgettable surprise

Several gymnasts, such as Olivia Dunne, Joscelyn Roberson, and Haleight Bryant, shared their reaction as Zoe Miller shared glimpses with Simone Biles. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist and her husband, Jonathan Owens, recently made a surprise visit to Miller.

Ad

Miller is a former training partner of Biles', and also trained at the latter's training facility in Texas. She shared a few glimpses of her time with Biles and Owens, with her boyfriend and LSU baseball player, Michael Braswell, also seen in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Miller and Biles can also be seen twinning in grey LSU hoodies.

Ad

Trending

Olivia Dunne reacted to her junior teammate's post and shared a five-word reaction to express her happiness for Miller. She wrote:

"Happy to see you happy"

"Too cute" commented Haleigh Bryant.

Dunne and Bryant's comment (Image via: Miller's Instagram)

Arkansas Razorback gymnast, Roberson commented:

Ad

"My favess"

Roberson's comment on Miller's post (Image via: Miller's post)

Kailin Chio commented:

Ad

"this is so cute"

Chio's comment on Miller's post (Image via: Miller's Instagram)

Miller is currently nursing a health issue, owing to which she has been out of action for the majority part of her first collegiate season.

Ad

Olivia Dunne shares her perspective about the 'jeopardy' situation in women's sports

Dunne at the Legacy Arena during the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne shed light on the current situation in women's sports and also explained how she wants to use her social media to put this situation into the limelight. The fifth-year LSU senior called out the poor attendance numbers in women's gymnastics collegiate meets a few months ago.

Ad

In a recent conversation, Dunne said that she wants to help women's sports through her reach, and owing to which she also raised her concerns over the judging in collegiate gymnastics. Additionally, she also added that women's sports are on the brink of jeopardy and the masses are unaware of it. She said (via NOLA.com):

"I hope in women’s sports that there is always an opportunity to talk about issues bigger than just you. I had a platform to do that and I felt it was right. I feel I need to speak out on certain things, hence the tweet on the judging. I knew I had to speak out on women’s sports, especially with the revenue model starting next (academic) year. Women’s sports is in jeopardy and I don’t think a lot of people know that."

During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also remarked that she wanted to assis the young female athletes in her University by helping them explore NIL deals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback