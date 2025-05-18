Olivia Dunne and her mother react to Julz Dunne's all red outfit at SI Swimsuit Launch Party

Olivia Dunne and her mother recently reacted to the outfit worn by Julz Dunne at the launch party of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit magazine. The former LSU gymnast was also at the party.

Ad

Julz [also Olivia's sister cum manager] impressed everyone in an all red outfit. She posted glimpses from the party on Instagram and captioned the post:

"@si_swimsuit hard launch (party)"

Ad

Trending

Julz Dunne's mother, Katherine Patterson Dunne, reacted warmly to the post by commenting:

"Lady in red ❤️"

Olivia Dunne also dropped a two-word reaction as she commented:

"Very nice"

Screengrab of comments posted by Olivia Dunne and her mother on Julz Dunne [Image Source: Julz Dunne's Instagram/@julzdunne]

Dunne previously posted some glimpses from her beach retreat in Florida on Instagram. The caption of the post read:

Ad

"poses I learned from @livvydunne & poses she learned from me"

The caption probably referred to Olivia Dunne's latest photoshoot for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated Magazine, where she featured alongside athletes like Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee. The two sisters had previously attended the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago.

Olivia Dunne shares her plans to educate young girls to pursue her path of success

Olivia Dunne shares her future plans for aspiring teenagers [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne is undoubtedly one of the most high-profile student-athletes in current American sports. The 22-year-old gymnast recently revealed her future plans for aspiring student athletes like her.

Ad

In her conversation with MJ Day [who is the editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated], the former LSU Tigers gymnast mentioned that she wanted to educate youngsters to build a business career.

"It’s possible for any young girl to do. I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new,” Olivia Dunne said.

Ad

She added what modeling for Sports Illustrated felt like to her, saying:

"I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience, and then they flip the page open, and it’s just a badass story inside. I am proud to be a SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”

Olivia Dunne represented the LSU Tigers for the last time at the NCAA Championships in April 2025. Following the elimination of the LSU Tigers from the national semifinals, the gymnast bid farewell to her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More