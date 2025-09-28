Olivia Dunne, Mykayla Skinner, Aleah Finn & others shower love as former LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley announces pregnancy

Olivia Dunne, Mykayla Skinner, Aleah Finnegan, and others shared their reactions as former LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Braden Doughty. Kelley met Doughty at LSU where they were both athletes, with Doughty playing for the university's baseball team. The couple got married in September last year.McKenna Kelley represented the LSU Tigers for three years, competing from 2016 to 2019. She was teammates with Aleah Finnegan, and earned multiple accolades during her time there such as becoming the 2017 SEC Floor exercise champion. Kelley chose to retire from gymnastics following her senior season in 2019, with her 2018 season marked by an Achilles tendon injury.In a post on Instagram, Kelley announced that she will be expecting a child in Spring 2026:&quot;One year of marriage and lots of love later, we’re adding a pumpkin to the patch! 🥹 Baby Doughty coming spring 2026 🤎(Happy anniversary my love!!!!!),&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, and Mykayla Skinner all commented on the post, sharing their reactions:&quot;omg congratulations!!!!🤍&quot; - Olivia Dunne&quot;IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE&quot; - Aleah Finnegan&quot;Yay I’m so excited for you guys. I’ve been waiting for u guys to have a cute little baby. Congrats💕💕💕,&quot; - Mykayla Skinner&quot;Congratulations ❤️❤️&quot; - Former Team USA and Oklahoma gymnast, Maggie NicholsStill taken from Kelley's Instagram (source: @mckennkelley/Instagram)Olivia Dunne joined the LSU Tigers after Kelley's retirement in 2019, making her debut in the 2020 season.Olivia Dunne shares story about surprising comments she heard while on date with her boyfriend Paul SkenesDunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Source: GettyOlivia Dunne recently revealed that she heard some surprising comments made by two women while she went to the bathroom during a date with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. According to Fox News, Dunne shared that she was in a bathroom stall and overheard two women criticising her:&quot;There’s these girls that are communicating through the stalls and they were saying, ‘Did you see that Livvy Dunne was here? Like, what is she even doing here?’ So, I stop what I’m doing and I’m trying to listen a little closer. And I kid you not, these girls are like my age, or maybe a little younger, but one of them goes, ‘Like, honestly, I thought she’d be more chopped in real life.’She added that she came out of the stall soon after:&quot;I think I heard literal crickets. But then they asked me for a photo, so I took it.&quot;Olivia Dunne has been in a relationship with Paul Skenes since 2023, with the couple first meeting at LSU. Skenes is a professional baseball player and represents the Pittsburgh Pirates.