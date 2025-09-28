Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down troll with savage message after snide 'armpits' comment

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, along with being quite a talented gymnast, is also a model and social media influencer by trade. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram, she often posts about her daily life and work projects. Her content often features close friend and family. Naturally, Paul Skenes is also seen quite a lot in her posts. As the Pirates took on the playoff-chasing Cincinnati Reds on the road earlier this week, Paul Skenes made his final start of the 2025 season. Shortly after, Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to post the &quot;highlight reel&quot; for the campaign just gone by.&quot;2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough most fans reacted with complimentary comments, there were a few that also left snide remarks. One such user taunted Dunne about one of the images, wherein it appeared she had sweat stains on her armpits. Dunne was quick to call out the user in question, shutting him down with a savage reply.&quot;&amp; can you please stop dming me asking to buy the shirt 🙏🥀&quot; Olivia Dunne commented Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's comment on Instagram (Instagram.com/@livvydunne)Olivia Dunne urges fans to support Paul Skenes for the Roberto Clemente AwardAwarded annually to the player that &quot;best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field&quot;, the Roberto Clemente Award is seen as one of the most prestigious prizes in baseball. This year, Paul Skenes has been chosen as the Pittsburgh Pirates' nomination for the accolade. In an effort to raise support for her boyfriend, Olivia Dunne took to Instagram on Saturday, urging fans to vote for the Pirates ace via her story. &quot;Vote for Paul&quot; Olivia Dunne posted Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)The Roberto Clemente Award is not the only major honor Skenes is in the running for this year. Boasting a 10-10 record, along with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts, Skenes is the bookies' favorite to take home the NL Cy Young award come November. Per FOX, the 23-year-old is currently priced at -50,000, while his closest contender, Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies, is priced much higher, at +1400.