  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down troll with savage message after snide 'armpits' comment

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down troll with savage message after snide 'armpits' comment

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 28, 2025 01:26 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, along with being quite a talented gymnast, is also a model and social media influencer by trade. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram, she often posts about her daily life and work projects.

Her content often features close friend and family. Naturally, Paul Skenes is also seen quite a lot in her posts.

As the Pirates took on the playoff-chasing Cincinnati Reds on the road earlier this week, Paul Skenes made his final start of the 2025 season. Shortly after, Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to post the "highlight reel" for the campaign just gone by.

"2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post
also-read-trending Trending
Though most fans reacted with complimentary comments, there were a few that also left snide remarks. One such user taunted Dunne about one of the images, wherein it appeared she had sweat stains on her armpits.

Dunne was quick to call out the user in question, shutting him down with a savage reply.

"& can you please stop dming me asking to buy the shirt 🙏🥀" Olivia Dunne commented
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&#039;s comment on Instagram (Instagram.com/@livvydunne)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's comment on Instagram (Instagram.com/@livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne urges fans to support Paul Skenes for the Roberto Clemente Award

Awarded annually to the player that "best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field", the Roberto Clemente Award is seen as one of the most prestigious prizes in baseball.

This year, Paul Skenes has been chosen as the Pittsburgh Pirates' nomination for the accolade.

In an effort to raise support for her boyfriend, Olivia Dunne took to Instagram on Saturday, urging fans to vote for the Pirates ace via her story.

"Vote for Paul" Olivia Dunne posted
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

The Roberto Clemente Award is not the only major honor Skenes is in the running for this year. Boasting a 10-10 record, along with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts, Skenes is the bookies' favorite to take home the NL Cy Young award come November. Per FOX, the 23-year-old is currently priced at -50,000, while his closest contender, Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies, is priced much higher, at +1400.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
