  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Can't blame a girl for being nervous" – Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's reactions steal the show as Pirates ace closes 2025 with 6 shutout IP

"Can't blame a girl for being nervous" – Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's reactions steal the show as Pirates ace closes 2025 with 6 shutout IP

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:31 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's reactions steal the show as Pirates ace closes 2025 with 6 shutout IP - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes pitched his final game of the 2025 regular season, and it was another dominant outing, one that kept his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, on the edge. On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace threw six scoreless innings, including seven punchouts against no walks.

Ad

There were some moments in the game, like in the fifth inning, when there was a runner on base. However, Skenes held his calm and came out of the inning unscathed. Meanwhile, Dunne, who was in the suite of Great American Ball Park in a white top and denim jeans, was really nervous watching Skenes pitch his way out of an intense inning.

When the right-hander completed his sixth inning, Dunne was finally relieved and calm and even gave a fist pump to acknowledge her boyfriend's great outing. ESPN shared Dunne's reactions in their post.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Taking note of this, Dunne reshared the post on her social media, saying:

"can't blame a gal for being nervous."
Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne perfectly sums up Paul Skenes' incredible 2025 season

Olivia Dunne was sitting beside Paul Skenes while he was waiting for the announcement of the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year. Dunne jumped out of her seat when it came to be known that Skenes had won the award.

Ad

It was only the start of something great as the two-time All-Star went on to register an even better season in 2025, as he's one of the front-runners to win the NL Cy Young award. Dunne had the perfect reaction for Skenes' incredible year:

"best szn i did ever see."
Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Skenes made 32 starts, finishing with a 10-10 record in 2025. He struck out 216 batters (franchise record), ranking fourth in the league, and posted a WHIP of 0.95. His final start of the season against the Reds lowered his ERA to 1.97 and secured the Pirates' victory in an 11-inning game.

Skenes will now be looking forward to adding a Cy Young to his already impressive haul collected in less than two years in MLB.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications