"Can't blame a girl for being nervous" – Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's reactions steal the show as Pirates ace closes 2025 with 6 shutout IP

Paul Skenes pitched his final game of the 2025 regular season, and it was another dominant outing, one that kept his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, on the edge. On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace threw six scoreless innings, including seven punchouts against no walks.There were some moments in the game, like in the fifth inning, when there was a runner on base. However, Skenes held his calm and came out of the inning unscathed. Meanwhile, Dunne, who was in the suite of Great American Ball Park in a white top and denim jeans, was really nervous watching Skenes pitch his way out of an intense inning.When the right-hander completed his sixth inning, Dunne was finally relieved and calm and even gave a fist pump to acknowledge her boyfriend's great outing. ESPN shared Dunne's reactions in their post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaking note of this, Dunne reshared the post on her social media, saying:&quot;can't blame a gal for being nervous.&quot;Olivia Dunne's Instagram storyOlivia Dunne perfectly sums up Paul Skenes' incredible 2025 seasonOlivia Dunne was sitting beside Paul Skenes while he was waiting for the announcement of the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year. Dunne jumped out of her seat when it came to be known that Skenes had won the award.It was only the start of something great as the two-time All-Star went on to register an even better season in 2025, as he's one of the front-runners to win the NL Cy Young award. Dunne had the perfect reaction for Skenes' incredible year:&quot;best szn i did ever see.&quot;Olivia Dunne's Instagram storySkenes made 32 starts, finishing with a 10-10 record in 2025. He struck out 216 batters (franchise record), ranking fourth in the league, and posted a WHIP of 0.95. His final start of the season against the Reds lowered his ERA to 1.97 and secured the Pirates' victory in an 11-inning game.Skenes will now be looking forward to adding a Cy Young to his already impressive haul collected in less than two years in MLB.