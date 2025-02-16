Olivia Dunne opens up about her funniest fan interaction amid final year NCAA appearance for LSU

Olivia Dunne opened up about her funniest fan interaction during a meet. The American gymnast, who is one of the most popular NCAA athletes in the circuit shed light on how witnessing a fan's gesture after LSU's meet in Alabama at the Coleman Coliseum took her by surprise.

Along with her performances on the mat, Olivia Dunne enjoys a massive following on social media and is currently one of the highest paid athletes through the NIL in the NCAA circuit. The American athlete recently embarked on her fifth and final season as an NCAA athlete at LSU and is a part of the gymnastics team that hopes to successfully defend their title this season.

Dunne spoke about some intricacies of her life in a rapid fire interview with ESPN. The American athlete shed light on one of the most funniest and most interesting fan interactions that she had in this season. The 22-year-old athlete revealed that she was surprised when a fan revealed that they got her name tattooed.

"The meet at Alabama last week, someone got my name tattooed on their ankle," she said.

Olivia Dunne on her massive fan following

Olivia Dunne competes at the game between Iowa State and LSU - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne has spoken about her massive fan following in multiple interviews and expressed how she was overwhelmed by the immense support and encouragement that she receives during her performances as well as on social media. However, she revealed that along with the positive aspects of fame, there comes a dark side which can have a profound impact on the athlete.

In an Interview with NJ Advance media, Olivia Dunne revealed that she recieved a threat message during her class which said that the person knew about her location. Dunne expressed that post that incident, she decided to be more cautious about her safety and take necessary precautions to avoid any major issues in the future.

“I had a scare once with a message that I got about a class I was going to, and I was like, you know what, it’s not worth. It was a threat. It seemed like they knew where I was at and what class, and I just decided better (to be) safe than sorry,” she said.

Furthermore, Dunne has faced multiple incidents where she was stalked on the LSU campus and the police had been involved. Even though no arrests were made in those matters, Dunne spoke about the incidents during her appearance in the Today show and revealed that even though the incidents were occasional, it was very concerning for her safety.

