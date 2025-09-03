Olivia Dunne poses in black cut-out dress while attending New York dinner

Olivia Dunne turned up the glamour in a black dress as she attended a dinner with her friends in New York on Labor Day. The LSU alumna’s off-mat endeavors are in full bloom following her retirement from gymnastics.

Olivia Dunne lifted LSU's first-ever National champion's trophy at the 2024 NCAA Championships. She returned for her final season, but it was cut short by an avulsion fracture in her kneecap, forcing her to sit out the NCAA semifinals as well. Following her retirement in April, the 22-year-old shifted her full attention to content creation, brand endorsements, influencer expansion, events, and public appearances, among other endeavors.

Dunne recently attended a dinner event hosted by Yes Chef Reserve and Jack’s Dining Room, alongside actor Emma Roberts. Dialing up the elegance in the classic little black dress, the former gymnast soaked up the sun with the latter in a selfie, as posted on Dunne's Instagram story.

In the following slide, Olivia Dunne poses for a mirror selfie, showing off her phone case.

Olivia Dunne and Emma Roberts soaks up sun in New York dinner; Instagram - @livvydunne

Her fellow content creator Lily Chee was also in attendance at the event. The duo filmed a fun reel, where Dunne lip-synced a popular line from 'I think you should leave with Tim Robinson,' reading:

"I feel like you're just here for the zipline."

But the former gymnast tweaked the line to, 'I feel like you're just here for the caviar', as she panned the camera to Chee, who enjoyed a caviar bump.

Olivia Dunne made her cover debut for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 edition. She was joined by Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Chan. She also flaunted her gymnastic moves on the runway in June.

Olivia Dunne once shared that she won't keep away from the sporting realm even after retirement

Dunne at the LSU v Auburn - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne began her sporting career as early as age five. She competed in both elite and collegiate levels, and even made the National team. Skyrocketing her popularity after the Name, Image, and Likeness update, the 22-year-old achieved massive success during her competitive years at LSU.

Despite retiring in 2025, Dunne assured that she would remain associated with the sport in some capacity, exploring other avenues.

"I can't pinpoint what I want to do, but I want to try everything. I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it," she said. "I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports," she told USA Today Sports.

Dunne was recognized as one of the 2025 TIME100 Creators by TIME Magazine in 2025.

