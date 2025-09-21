Olivia Dunne poses in all black gown while moving into a new apartment in Manhattan

Olivia Dunne posed for a mirror selfie in a black dress after she moved to her new apartment in Manhattan, New York. Dunne has been enjoying her time off the gymnastics mat after retiring from her sport in 2025.

Ad

Olivia Dunne, who competed for LSU from 2020 to 2025, rose to fame following the implementation of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, thanks to her large social media following. In 2023, she became the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media and the highest-valued female college athlete, securing sponsorship deals with brands such as Bodyarmor, Vuori, American Eagle Outfitters, and Grubhub.

Continuing to reel in cash from endorsement deals and brand campaigns, Dunne has also added several luxury items to her collection. Recently, she posted the first picture in the new apartment she purchased in Manhattan, New York. Posing in a black dress for a mirror selfie, she captioned:

Ad

Trending

"First pic in my new apt"

Olivia Dunne poses in a black outfit; Instagram - @livvydunne

In her previous story, Dunne opened up her possibility of returning for her 6th year at Louisiana State University. Though she hasn't confirmed anything, the 22-year-old hinted at the same with a two-word question, reading:

Ad

"6th Year?"

Dunne has had a stellar year, becoming the cover girl for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, turning heads at the Runway Show with her gymnastics moves, talking about her post-gymnastics life, and attending other events like the Kentucky Derby and the Time 100 Creators Launch Party.

Olivia Dunne took pride in breaking norms as a gymnast at the forefront of college athletics and the NIL era

Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne has not only gained followers to boost her professional brand but has also brought greater attention to women’s collegiate gymnastics. She also launched the Livvy Fund to help her fellow female athletes secure lucrative brand deals. After she made it to the Time Creators 2025 list, Dunne shared how no one expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NCAA and NIL. Taking pride in building a legacy, she said:

Ad

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics. Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me," she said to Time.

Dunne has been dating the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player, Paul Skenes, whom she met at the Baton Rouge campus when they both were collegiate athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More