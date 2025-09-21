Olivia Dunne poses in all black gown while moving into a new apartment in Manhattan

Olivia Dunne posed for a mirror selfie in a black dress after she moved to her new apartment in Manhattan, New York. Dunne has been enjoying her time off the gymnastics mat after retiring from her sport in 2025.
Olivia Dunne, who competed for LSU from 2020 to 2025, rose to fame following the implementation of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, thanks to her large social media following. In 2023, she became the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media and the highest-valued female college athlete, securing sponsorship deals with brands such as Bodyarmor, Vuori, American Eagle Outfitters, and Grubhub.
Continuing to reel in cash from endorsement deals and brand campaigns, Dunne has also added several luxury items to her collection. Recently, she posted the first picture in the new apartment she purchased in Manhattan, New York. Posing in a black dress for a mirror selfie, she captioned:
"First pic in my new apt"
In her previous story, Dunne opened up her possibility of returning for her 6th year at Louisiana State University. Though she hasn't confirmed anything, the 22-year-old hinted at the same with a two-word question, reading:
"6th Year?"
Dunne has had a stellar year, becoming the cover girl for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, turning heads at the Runway Show with her gymnastics moves, talking about her post-gymnastics life, and attending other events like the Kentucky Derby and the Time 100 Creators Launch Party.
Olivia Dunne took pride in breaking norms as a gymnast at the forefront of college athletics and the NIL era
Olivia Dunne has not only gained followers to boost her professional brand but has also brought greater attention to women’s collegiate gymnastics. She also launched the Livvy Fund to help her fellow female athletes secure lucrative brand deals. After she made it to the Time Creators 2025 list, Dunne shared how no one expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NCAA and NIL. Taking pride in building a legacy, she said:
“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics. Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me," she said to Time.
Dunne has been dating the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player, Paul Skenes, whom she met at the Baton Rouge campus when they both were collegiate athletes.