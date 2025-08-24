Olivia Dunne poses in stylish black polka dot dress as she heads to watch US Open 2025

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared glimpses of her wardrobe fit as she got ready to attend US Open 2025 action on Sunday, August 24. Sunday marked the beginning of the main draw of the competition, with several top players such as Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and Novak Djokovic in action.
Dunne has often been seen attending baseball games courtesy of her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who plays for the MLB team Pittsburgh Pirates. She even attended the MLB All-Star Game. However, she is gearing up to experience a different sport at the final tennis Grand Slam of the year, the US Open.
The former LSU gymnast shared a few pictures of her look on her Instagram stories, where she could be seen in a brown polka-dot dress. She remarked further in her story:
"US Open"
Dunne posted another selfie on her stories where she could be seen traveling in a car.
Notably, since the conclusion of her LSU stint, Olivia Dunne has been immensely busy with her commercials and also recently made headlines for her commercial shoot at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Olivia Dunne on her struggles with body issues during her gymnastics career
Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts about her struggles with body issues during her gymnastics stint during a recent appearance on a podcast. The former LSU gymnast shared that as a person, she was not very confident initially and had a hard time competing in a leotard.
Additionally, Dunne also spoke about how she struggled with her confidence while growing up and during her college years. She said (via What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, 34:30 onwards):
"I haven't always just been confident right off the bat. Gymnastics, you grow up in a leotard, that is so hard. It's really hard growing up in a leotard, having these eyes on you, and having to feel perfect, and I did have a very big male audience at the beginning of my college career, and it was hard to feel like people were watching me, judging me. I definitely had some problems with body issues."
Despite her struggles, Dunne was a prominent gymnast for the LSU Tigers and also won the 2024 NCAA title with the team.