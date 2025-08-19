Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, rocks chic white fit at Pirates game, shares 4-word message for fans

On Monday, Paul Skenes made his 26th start of the 2025 season at PNC Park. His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was in the suites to support the former Rookie of the Year. Skenes was pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Dunne shared that she met her friend, Alyssa Freda, and the duo posed for candid moments while enjoying each other's company. The former LSU gymnast was spotted rocking a sleek white outfit to match the summer baseball park vibes. Dunne had a four-word message for Pirates fans:
"I love meeting y’all."
Coming to the game, Paul Skenes pitched a quality outing. He threw six strong innings, allowing five hits and one walk for two earned runs while fanning eight times.
The Pirates won 5-2, thanks to offensive performances from Bryan Reynolds, Alexander Canario and Henry Davis.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reaffirms her love for her pet, Roux
This week, Olivia Dunne featured in a newly released campaign with Fanatics Sportsbook, where she was seen in a bathtub on the 50-yard line at the Rose Bowl.
During an interview with Page Six, regarding the promotion, Dunne was asked what she would do if she wins big in gambling.
“Get five more Golden Retrievers,” Dunne replied. “I love Golden Retrievers. I love dogs, and so does my boyfriend."
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes adopted Roux in October 2023, welcoming a white English Cream Retriever.
Dunne previously revealed that the pet was supposed to provide companionship to Skenes, who would be away from home due to spring training. But once Roux arrived, Dunne fell head over heels for the pet. She said:
"It was more Paul that wanted to get a dog because he wanted someone to keep him company during spring training. And turns out we got the dog, and I was not going to give it to Paul again."
The former LSU couple chose the name "Roux, "a nod to Louisiana cooking and the key ingredient in gumbo. Livvy shares updates on Roux and has a social media page for the pet.