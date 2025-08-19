Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s Rose Bowl photoshoot draws hilarious prediction from sister

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne continues to make headlines despite concluding her gymnastics career in April after five years with the KsU Tigers.The former LSU star turned heads on Monday after a photoshoot in a bathtub at the Rose Bowl. Olivia Dunne shared the pictures from her shoot for Fanatics sportsbook in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter post went viral with more than 100k likes on Instagram the former LSU gymnast shared a behind the scenes clip on TikTok.&quot;Sitting in a bubble bath in the 50yd line at the Rose Bowl was not on my 2025 bingo cards,&quot; Dunne wrote in her post.(Image source - Olivia Dunne TikTok)Olivia Dunne's sister Julz commented on the post, sharing a hilarious prediction.&quot;I can feel the bath water comments from miles away,&quot; Julz wrote.Olivia responded:&quot;2021 all over again.&quot;Julz's prediction seemingly came true as former LSU athlete and Olivia's former teammate KJ Johnson cheekily commented on her Instagram post:&quot;I'll pay anything for a shot of bath water.&quot;(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)While Olivia Dunne announced her retirement due in April, LSU bid farewell to a star-studded senior class that included Johnson. She was an integral part of the Tigers' first national championship in 2024.