  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's Rose Bowl photoshoot draws hilarious prediction from sister

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s Rose Bowl photoshoot draws hilarious prediction from sister

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 19, 2025 03:19 GMT
2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s Rose Bowl photoshoot draws hilarious prediction from sister - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne continues to make headlines despite concluding her gymnastics career in April after five years with the KsU Tigers.

The former LSU star turned heads on Monday after a photoshoot in a bathtub at the Rose Bowl. Olivia Dunne shared the pictures from her shoot for Fanatics sportsbook in an Instagram post.

After post went viral with more than 100k likes on Instagram the former LSU gymnast shared a behind the scenes clip on TikTok.

"Sitting in a bubble bath in the 50yd line at the Rose Bowl was not on my 2025 bingo cards," Dunne wrote in her post.
(Image source - Olivia Dunne TikTok)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne TikTok)

Olivia Dunne's sister Julz commented on the post, sharing a hilarious prediction.

"I can feel the bath water comments from miles away," Julz wrote.

Olivia responded:

"2021 all over again."

Julz's prediction seemingly came true as former LSU athlete and Olivia's former teammate KJ Johnson cheekily commented on her Instagram post:

"I'll pay anything for a shot of bath water."
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

While Olivia Dunne announced her retirement due in April, LSU bid farewell to a star-studded senior class that included Johnson. She was an integral part of the Tigers' first national championship in 2024.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
