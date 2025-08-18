  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction to Freddie Freeman's wife turning up the glamor in one-shoulder dress

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 18, 2025 04:21 GMT
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' girlfriend and Olivia Dunne and Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, became "besties" after meeting in Atlanta during this year's All-Star game, where their respective partners played for the National League. Since their first meeting, the duo have displayed their friendship by often commenting on each other's posts.

On Sunday, Chelsea offered a glimpse of her elegant summer look. The mom of three posed in a light yellow one-shoulder dress from Lulus. She posed against a picturesque oceanfront backdrop.

"This yellow set was made for summer nights out @lulus ✨🍸 Chelsea wrote in the caption.
Chelsea's outfit drew attention from many of her friends. Dunne dropped a two-word reaction:

"Gorg queen"

Broadcaster Kelly Nash also praised Chelsea's dress, writing:

"Dress 😍 Face 😍😍😍"

Fellow Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell-Smith, added:

"Gorg 💛."
Previously, at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Chelsea Freeman and Olivia Dunne posted a photo to mark the start of their friendship. Chelsea captioned their selfie with "New Bestie" and heart emojis.

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea leads Dodgers wives in heartfelt GBS fundraising mission

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, led a fundraising initiative for the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Foundation in July. She and fellow Dodgers wives, including Haeley Snell and Cara Martinell-Smith, were part of an event in Los Angeles to raise awareness regarding the neurological condition.

"Such a fun night hosting a shopping event with @paige and the @ladodgerwives supporting the GBS foundation!🤍🛍️ We had the best time! #liveinit," she wrote in the caption of the post.
Chelsea's son, Maximus, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome last year. Due to this, he was hospitalized for eight days. Chelsea revealed to People magazine that those eight days were the scariest she has endured in her life.

"It was the hardest eight days of our lives," Chelsea said. "Maximus went from being one of the most critical patients in the PICU to getting discharged eight days later. The first few days were so scary - we were just praying for a miracle."

Max is now expected to make a full recovery as Chelsea revealed to the fans that he is now starting to restore his mobility.

