  Olivia Dunne poses in black swimsuit while enjoying drinks with boyfriend Paul Skenes on a yacht and shows off gymnastics moves

Olivia Dunne poses in black swimsuit while enjoying drinks with boyfriend Paul Skenes on a yacht and shows off gymnastics moves

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:01 GMT
Olivia Dunne poses in black swimsuit during trip to Sicily
Olivia Dunne poses in black swimsuit during trip to Sicily [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne recently showed off some of her gymnastic moves in a black swimsuit as she enjoyed a yacht trip with her boyfriend and MLB player, Paul Skenes. The gymnast-turned-influencer is currently on a trip to Sicily with Skenes.

Olivia Dunne uploaded glimpses of her yacht trip on her Instagram profile. The former LSU gymnast also posed for the camera in her black swimsuit, as she enjoyed her drink with Paul Skenes.

In another Instagram story, Dunne performed a yogic pose as she wrote in the caption,

"When the drinks start to taste like I used to be a gymnast"
Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories with Paul Skenes
Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories with Paul Skenes [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Olivia Dunne previously uploaded some photos of herself enjoying the scenery in Italy. The former LSU gymnast dropped a one-word caption for the slideshow on her Instagram profile as she wrote,

"Selfini"
Ever since she bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has divided her time between her career as a social media influencer and cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Skenes currently represents the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball as a pitcher. He had joined the team in the 2024 season.

When Olivia Dunne revisited a controversial New York Times article about her from 2022

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Olivia Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne recalled a controversial article about her that was published in the New York Times in 2022. The article was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells."

In a recent conversation with Fox News, the former LSU gymnast addressed this issue as she remarked,

"They came to our gymnastics facility at LSU, took pictures of me. They said, ‘Wear your team-issued attire, put on a leotard,' and they took a picture of me standing in front of the beam, like any gymnast would, and then they blew it up on the screen and put the headline, ‘Sex Sells.'
However, Olivia Dunne didn't take this lying down. She further added,

"I decided I was going to put that same picture that they posted and captioned ‘sex sells’ on my Instagram story and write, ‘At The New York Times, is this too much?’ Because, come on, you know what you're doing. You just put a picture of me in a leotard for clicks and then caption it 'sex sells.'

Olivia Dunne represented the LSU Tigers as a gymnast from 2020 to the 2025 season. She had led her team to its first-ever NCAA Championship title the previous year.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

