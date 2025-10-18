Olivia Dunne poses in black swimsuit while enjoying drinks with boyfriend Paul Skenes on a yacht and shows off gymnastics moves

Olivia Dunne recently showed off some of her gymnastic moves in a black swimsuit as she enjoyed a yacht trip with her boyfriend and MLB player, Paul Skenes. The gymnast-turned-influencer is currently on a trip to Sicily with Skenes.Olivia Dunne uploaded glimpses of her yacht trip on her Instagram profile. The former LSU gymnast also posed for the camera in her black swimsuit, as she enjoyed her drink with Paul Skenes.In another Instagram story, Dunne performed a yogic pose as she wrote in the caption,&quot;When the drinks start to taste like I used to be a gymnast&quot; Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories with Paul Skenes [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]Olivia Dunne previously uploaded some photos of herself enjoying the scenery in Italy. The former LSU gymnast dropped a one-word caption for the slideshow on her Instagram profile as she wrote,&quot;Selfini&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEver since she bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has divided her time between her career as a social media influencer and cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Skenes currently represents the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball as a pitcher. He had joined the team in the 2024 season.When Olivia Dunne revisited a controversial New York Times article about her from 2022 Olivia Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards [Image Source: Getty]Olivia Dunne recalled a controversial article about her that was published in the New York Times in 2022. The article was titled, &quot;New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells.&quot;In a recent conversation with Fox News, the former LSU gymnast addressed this issue as she remarked,&quot;They came to our gymnastics facility at LSU, took pictures of me. They said, ‘Wear your team-issued attire, put on a leotard,' and they took a picture of me standing in front of the beam, like any gymnast would, and then they blew it up on the screen and put the headline, ‘Sex Sells.'However, Olivia Dunne didn't take this lying down. She further added, &quot;I decided I was going to put that same picture that they posted and captioned ‘sex sells’ on my Instagram story and write, ‘At The New York Times, is this too much?’ Because, come on, you know what you're doing. You just put a picture of me in a leotard for clicks and then caption it 'sex sells.'Olivia Dunne represented the LSU Tigers as a gymnast from 2020 to the 2025 season. She had led her team to its first-ever NCAA Championship title the previous year.