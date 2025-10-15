Olivia Dunne poses in white bikini against a backdrop of greenery during Italy vacation

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media to share a video of herself in a white bikini, set against beautiful scenery, as she enjoyed her vacation in Italy alongside her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Skenes and Dunne have been spending time in Italy following the end of the MLB season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that Skenes plays for.Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes first met as student-athletes at Louisiana State University. They both earned several accolades during their time at LSU, with Dunne winning a national championship and Skenes winning a College World Series title. Dunne spent five years competing for LSU and retired from gymnastics following her final collegiate season.In a post on TikTok, Dunne shared a video of herself in a white bikini amidst a beautiful backdrop in Italy:&quot;girl whatever&quot;View on TikTokOlivia Dunne cheered on from the sidelines as Paul Skenes competed for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB season. His season ended early after the Pirates finished 5th in the National League Central division and failed to make the playoffs.Olivia Dunne discusses controversial New York Times article in 2022: &quot;You know what you're doing&quot;Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Source: GettyOlivia Dunne recently discussed the controversial article that the New York Times published about her in 2022. The article was titled: &quot;New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells.&quot;According to Fox News, Dunne revisted the topic recently:&quot;They came to our gymnastics facility at LSU, took pictures of me. They said, ‘wear your team-issued attire, put on a leotard,’' and they took a picture of me standing in front of the beam, like any gymnast would, and then they blew it up on the screen and put the headline, ‘Sex Sells'. I decided I was going to put that same picture that they posted and captioned ‘sex sells’ on my Instagram story and write ‘at The New York Times, is this too much?’ Because, come on, you know what you're doing. You just put a picture of me in a leotard for clicks and then caption it 'sex sells,&quot;&quot;And then people loved that. They were like this is so great because no, it's not too much. You're in your team-issued attire, which is a leotard for gymnasts. There was a lot of positive feedback from that. So, Sports Illustrated reached out to my agent. I was so excited about that. That was always a dream of mine. There's some legends and some amazing athletes that have been in Sports Illustrated.&quot;Olivia Dunne featured on the cover of the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine alongside Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Chan.