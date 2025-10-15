Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads in backless white dress during dreamy escape in Sicily 

With Paul Skenes' 2025 season after the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to make the postseason despite his CY Young-calibre season, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is enjoying time away from the diamond. Dunne, who has been a feature at MLB ballparks this season to show support for the Pirates ace, is vacationing in the Mediterranean Sea. The former LSU gymnast shared glimpses of her time in Sicily in her Instagram story on Tuesday. Dunne, who wore a backless white dress on her getaway, shared scenic views from the hilltop of Taormina in Sicily. She shared the views of the sea from the hilltop in a selfie, captioning the story:&quot;Omg.&quot;(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)In another story, Dunne shared a picture of a location with a board that mentioned the shooting of HBO's limited series The White Lotus at that place. (Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)The second season of the critically acclaimed series was shot in Sicily, with the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina being the primary location for the shooting. Earlier this week, Paul Skenes shared a picture of his girlfriend holding her passport as the duo headed to Italy for their scenic vacation. Dunne reshared the picture in her Instagram story, captioning it with Italian flags. Paul Skenes celebrated girlfriend Olivia Dunne's 23rd birthday this month Olivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday on Oct 1. and her boyfriend Paul Skenes surprised her with decorations for her special day. Dunne, who had an eventful year, retiring from gymnastics after her collegiate tenure with the LSU Tigers ended in April, shared pictures from the day in an Instagram post. &quot;A tiny bit older,&quot; Dunne captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Dunne called time on her career this year, Skenes earned an All-Star game start for the National League for a second consecutive season. The Pirates ace had a record-breaking season, finishing with a 1.97 ERA, the lowest in the regular season, despite the Pirates' underwhelming season. He is regarded as the favorite for the NL Cy Young award this year after finishing third in the ballot last season.