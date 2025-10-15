Olivia Dunne poses in white halter neck dress as she enjoys Sicilian vacation amid career duties

Olivia Dunne stunned in a white halter-neck dress as she looked over the sea during her Sicilian vacation. Dunne has embarked on a vacation to the autonomous region of Italy with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, after the latter concluded his MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Olivia Dunne first sparked dating rumours by wearing Paul Skenes' jersey during LSU's College World Series games in 2023. Later, in August, Skenes confirmed their relationship in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The couple has since been a fixture in public events, takes vacations together and express love for each on social media.

As they continue soaking in love in the second year of their relationship, Dunne and Skenes jetted off to Sicily for a vacation after the end of the MLB season. In a series of stories, the athletic couple shared moments from their picturesque getaway in Taormina, posing by the sea.

In a recent Instagram story, the former gymnast stood by the railing, looking over the sea in a white halter neck attire. She captioned with some coastal-inspired, a white heart and star emojis.

Dunne shares updates from Sicilian vacation; Instagram - @livvydunne

Dunne returned to LSU for her fifth year in the 2024-25 season. She competed in some initial events but missed most of the latter part of her senior year due to a knee injury. She was a part of the team that won the National title in 2024, the first in LSU program history.

Olivia Dunne once shared that it was 'weird' to entirely cut off from the competitive world

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne competed with the LSU Tigers team from the 2020-21 season. She secured several individual podiums and helped her squad to titles. Although she utilized the fifth year of her collegiate career, the 22-year-old didn't have the desired ending, being sidelined due to an injury. Following the 2025 NCAA Championships, Dunne confirmed that she would retire from gymnastics and focus on other professions.

In a conversation with NCAA Digital's Michella Chester, the LSU alum expressed that not doing a sport is 'weird' but also a relief as she can explore new avenues and support her boyfriend in his MLB games.

"It’s so weird to think about not doing a sport anymore, but I’m excited to say yes to all the opportunities that I couldn’t say yes to because of gymnastics. So I can’t wait to try new things, go support Paul for a bit, go to all the away games, the home games. And honestly, just have some fun."

Olivia Dunne recently bought a new home in Jupiter, Florida, and has shared poolside pictures and other pictures from her abode.

