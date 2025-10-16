Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz playfully roasts ex-LSU star showing off her own Italian Duolingo streak during Sicily getaway

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media to share a selfie of herself in a white bikini top, prompting a reaction from her sister, Julz Dunne. Olivia is enjoying her trip to Italy alongside her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, following the end of Skenes' MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The couple has been in a relationship since 2023. Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, also attended Louisiana State University, where she graduated with a degree in kinesiology. The siblings shared a close relationship even through college, with the pair living in apartments down the hall from each other for a time. Julz graduated from LSU in 2023, while Olivia completed her senior year with the university this year. In a post on Instagram, Olivia posed for a selfie in a white bikini top set against a beautiful backdrop in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. She wrote: &quot;Selfini 🤌🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJulz Dunne commented on the post, writing:&quot;But I bet you don’t have a 839 day Italian streak on @duolingo&quot;Still taken from Dunne's Instagram (source: @livvydunne/Instagram)Olivia Dunne earned several accolades during her time at LSU, including winning the program's first ever national championship in gymnastics. She also won the SEC Championship. Olivia Dunne on extending her stay at LSU despite injury: &quot;I have no regrets&quot;Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Source: GettyOlivia Dunne previously discussed her final year at LSU, which was marked by injury. This led to her not being able to feature through the majority of the 2025 season. In an interview on NOLA.com, Dunne said:“I have an avulsion fracture of my patella. I’ve been dealing with pain all season and it got to the point where I needed imaging. It made me really said that I didn’t have the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans have made the experience what it has been for me, made the impossible possible.”&quot;I have no regrets. I competed in three events for the first time in my college career – bars, floor and beam (Jan. 11 in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad). To be able to do that was so cool. It’s an experience I’ll cherish the rest of my life. I can’t wait to bring my family back one day to LSU, my future children, and show them the banners from the time when I was at LSU.”Olivia Dunne recently made an appearance at the 2025 MTV Music Video Awards, where she rocked a stylish all-black outfit.