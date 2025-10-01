Olivia Dunne's sister Julz shares adorable message on former gymnast's 23rd birthday featuring their special moments

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, took to social media to share a few heart-warming photos of her alongside her sister as the gymnast turned 23 today. The siblings share a close relationship, even attending Louisiana State University together. Julz has also worked with Olivia to help her with her social media presence, working as a paid employee on her team.

Ad

Julz is one year older to Olivia, having been born on February 4th, 2001. Their parents are David and Katherine Dunne, who have been married since 2000. Julz and Olivia grew up in Hillsdale, New Jersey, where Julz attended Pascack Valley High School while Olivia was homeschooled. During their time at LSU, the siblings lived very close to each other at a time.

In stories shared on Instagram, Julz shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Olivia as she turned 23.

Ad

Trending

"Happy birthday @livvydunne I love you sista."

"Time may fly, but you stay fly"

Still taken from Dunne's Instagram (source: @julzdunne/Instagram)

At LSU, Julz Dunne studied kinesiology with a focus on physical activity and health. She graduated in May 2023, while Olivia left LSU in December 2024, earning a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Ad

Olivia Dunne on competing for a fifth year at LSU: "I have no regrets"

Olivia Dunne previously discussed her final year at LSU - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne previously discussed her time at LSU and whether she thought it was worth it to compete for an additional fifth year, despite suffering from an injury that ruled her out for the majority of her senior season. In an interview with The New Orleans Advocate, she said:

Ad

“One hundred percent. I have no regrets. I competed in three events for the first time in my college career – bars, floor and beam (Jan. 11 in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad). To be able to do that was so cool. It’s an experience I’ll cherish the rest of my life. I can’t wait to bring my family back one day to LSU, my future children, and show them the banners from the time when I was at LSU.”

Ad

She also discussed her plans after graduating, saying:

“I think there will be a lot more free time day-to-day to pick and choose what I want to do. I’m going to keep working with Sports Illustrated. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m excited and passionate about The Livvy Fund and growing it beyond LSU, to help female athletes nationwide.”

Olivia Dunne recently made an appearance at the 2025 MTV Music Video Awards, rocking a stylish all-black outfit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More