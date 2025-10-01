Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, enjoys pre-birthday shopping date with Pirates ace to cap 2025 season

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has had an eventful year. While Skenes earned his second All-Star selection and started for the National League team for a second consecutive All-Star game, he failed to make the postseason with the Pirates again.With his season ending in September, the Pirates ace is helping his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, with her pre-birthday shopping. Dunne shared an Instagram story to give a glimpse of her shopping date with Skenes at the West Village in New York. She wore a gold Dolce &amp; Gabbana dress in one of her stories.&quot;Early birthday activities,&quot; Dunne captioned an image of her with Skenes on the NY streets.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)Dunne, who bid farewell to gymnastics after five years with the LSU Tigers owing to a knee injury, will celebrate her 24th birthday on Wednesday. It's been an eventful year for the former gymnast as she made the cover of Sports Illustrated earlier this year and also walked the ramp for the magazine's Runway Show.The former LSU star also accompanied Paul Skenes on the All-Star red carpet in Atlanta in July and cheered for her boyfriend in the All-Star game along with her sister Julz.Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shares highlights from Pirates ace's 2025 seasonPaul Skenes had his final start of the season against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, with Olivia Dunne cheering for the Pirates flamethrower from the stands.Following the Pirates' 4-3 win on the back six scoreless innings from Skenes, Dunne recapped their season in an Instagram post last week. She shared a carousel of pictures from the season, including her outing at Truist Park for the All-Star game in July.&quot;2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼,&quot; Dunne captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Skenes failed to make the postseason in his sophomore year, the Pirates ace is one of the favorites to win the NL Cy Young award this season. Last year, Skenes finished third in the voting, behind Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler.