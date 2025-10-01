Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes turn heads as they step out in style for her birthday kickoff

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was spotted with her boyfriend, an MLB player, Paul Skenes, for early birthday activities. Dunne is slated to turn 24 on Wednesday, October 1.
However, before the birthday, Dunne had an early celebration with Skenes as the couple looked to spend some time together in New York. Notably, the two also spent some time shopping during their stay in the city.
Dunne shared a post on her Instagram stories where she could be seen in a glamorous brown off-shoulder dress. Skenes, on the other hand, was seen in white trousers and a blue shirt, accompanied by white sneakers. The caption of the story read:
"early bday activities"
After the conclusion of her gymnastics and LSU career, Olivia Dunne has also been seen attending her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' baseball games. In recent weeks, the former LSU gymnast was seen in the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds.
Olivia Dunne names four athletes for Mount Rushmore of LSU
Olivia Dunne named her four candidates for the Mount Rushmore of LSU athletes. Speaking in a recent interview, she named her former teammate, Haleigh Bryant, who has competed alongside her as the first member of Mount Rushmore.
Additionally, Dunne also mentioned that the pole vault world record holder, Mondo Duplantis, Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow, and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, were the other members of Mount Rushmore for her. She said, via What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon (49:22 onwards):
"I am gonna start with Haleigh Bryant, she's my best friend and was one of my teammates at LSU, she's an icon. She's like, has the most All-American titles ever, so she's going on Mount Rushmore. I would say Mondo Duplantis, he is a track runner who is constantly setting records, breaking world records, an Olympic champion, really nice guy.
"I would say Joe Burrow, have to go with him,and I can't decide between Paul and Shaq, and I will say I have to go with Paul."
Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has been a formidable player during her time at LSU, where the latter won National Player and National Peacher of the Year in 2023. Besides, Skenes was also the winner of the Dick Howser Trophy that year.