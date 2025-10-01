Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes turn heads as they step out in style for her birthday kickoff

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was spotted with her boyfriend, an MLB player, Paul Skenes, for early birthday activities. Dunne is slated to turn 24 on Wednesday, October 1.

Ad

However, before the birthday, Dunne had an early celebration with Skenes as the couple looked to spend some time together in New York. Notably, the two also spent some time shopping during their stay in the city.

Dunne shared a post on her Instagram stories where she could be seen in a glamorous brown off-shoulder dress. Skenes, on the other hand, was seen in white trousers and a blue shirt, accompanied by white sneakers. The caption of the story read:

Ad

Trending

"early bday activities"

Screenshot of Dunne's story ft. their early birthday celebrations (Image via: @livvydunne on IG)

After the conclusion of her gymnastics and LSU career, Olivia Dunne has also been seen attending her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' baseball games. In recent weeks, the former LSU gymnast was seen in the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds.

Ad

Olivia Dunne names four athletes for Mount Rushmore of LSU

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne named her four candidates for the Mount Rushmore of LSU athletes. Speaking in a recent interview, she named her former teammate, Haleigh Bryant, who has competed alongside her as the first member of Mount Rushmore.

Ad

Additionally, Dunne also mentioned that the pole vault world record holder, Mondo Duplantis, Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow, and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, were the other members of Mount Rushmore for her. She said, via What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon (49:22 onwards):

"I am gonna start with Haleigh Bryant, she's my best friend and was one of my teammates at LSU, she's an icon. She's like, has the most All-American titles ever, so she's going on Mount Rushmore. I would say Mondo Duplantis, he is a track runner who is constantly setting records, breaking world records, an Olympic champion, really nice guy.

Ad

"I would say Joe Burrow, have to go with him,and I can't decide between Paul and Shaq, and I will say I have to go with Paul."

Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has been a formidable player during her time at LSU, where the latter won National Player and National Peacher of the Year in 2023. Besides, Skenes was also the winner of the Dick Howser Trophy that year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More